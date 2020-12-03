We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)





There’s been a 42% weekly increase in new Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

There are more than 10 000 confirmed active cases in the province.

A week ago, about 16% of all Covid-19 tests conducted in the province came back positive.

That “positivity rate” has since breached 20%.

Right now, in the province, every person with Covid-19 infects about 1.4 others.

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde stands in one of the wards at the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital. Picture: EWN

Another hard lockdown seems impossible – the economic devastation wrought by the first one was so total.

Premier Alan Winde is suggesting stricter enforcement of existing regulations such as mask-wearing.

Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm who attended an online conference hosted by Winde.

Premier Alan Winde says, ‘We’ve got this!’ … they will be doing a festive season Covid-19 campaign to get people to adhere to regulations… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - EWN

The number of Covid cases is starting to match the levels seen in mid-May when we had the first surge in the province… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - EWN

More than 1200 people are hospitalised with Covid-19… the majority on the Garden Route… Kaylynn Palm, reporter - EWN

