We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)
There’s been a 42% weekly increase in new Covid-19 infections in the Western Cape, the provincial health department said on Thursday.
There are more than 10 000 confirmed active cases in the province.
A week ago, about 16% of all Covid-19 tests conducted in the province came back positive.
That “positivity rate” has since breached 20%.
Right now, in the province, every person with Covid-19 infects about 1.4 others.
Another hard lockdown seems impossible – the economic devastation wrought by the first one was so total.
Premier Alan Winde is suggesting stricter enforcement of existing regulations such as mask-wearing.
Lester Kiewit interviewed EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm who attended an online conference hosted by Winde.
Premier Alan Winde says, ‘We’ve got this!’ … they will be doing a festive season Covid-19 campaign to get people to adhere to regulations…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - EWN
The number of Covid cases is starting to match the levels seen in mid-May when we had the first surge in the province…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - EWN
More than 1200 people are hospitalised with Covid-19… the majority on the Garden Route…Kaylynn Palm, reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
