Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot





The no-confidence motion, which was brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), was meant to be debated in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

The vote has now been post postponed pending the outcome of ATM's court application to have the motion dealt with through a secret ballot.

The ATM has approached the Western Cape High Court after National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise turned down the party’s request for a secret ballot.

The court hearing has been set down for early February 2021, reports EWN's Parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis.

Meanwhile, Modise has asked the National Assembly's programme committee to determine whether the no-confidence motion should be postponed or withdrawn by the ATM.

