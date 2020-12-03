Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot
The no-confidence motion, which was brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), was meant to be debated in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.
The vote has now been post postponed pending the outcome of ATM's court application to have the motion dealt with through a secret ballot.
The ATM has approached the Western Cape High Court after National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise turned down the party’s request for a secret ballot.
The court hearing has been set down for early February 2021, reports EWN's Parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis.
Meanwhile, Modise has asked the National Assembly's programme committee to determine whether the no-confidence motion should be postponed or withdrawn by the ATM.
The debate is not going ahead this afternoon as scheduled.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Speaker Thandi Modise has now formally postponed that motion of no confidence.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Interestingly, Modise told the House at the start of today's sitting that she wants the National Assembly's programming committee to consider whether this motion should be postponed or withdrawn by the party.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
She believes that the effect of postponing such a motion could block similar motions from other parties.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
The court hearing is set down for the 3rd and 4th of February next year.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
