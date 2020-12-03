'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
The controversial former Eskom Group CEO appeared before the State Capture Commission on Thursday.
Matshela Koko has been implicated in corrupt activities during his tenure at Eskom by several witnesses, including whistleblower Suzanne Daniels.
He is one of four executives suspended by the power utility in 2015 pending an investigation.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is suing the former executives and others in an effort to recoup R3.8 billion diverted illegally from Eskom
RELATED: Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'
The Money Show gets an update on Thursday's proceedings from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.
Koko basically says that he has been vilified for four years and he hasn't had the opportunity to speak for himself... He sees this opportunity as a time for him to speak out...Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
His appearance is supposed to focus on the suspension of executives - what did he know and what did he do?Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
One of the things that we understood from not one, but two or probably more witnesses, is that he actually called called them and told them the day before the suspensions were announced... that he would return...Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
But he has gone and given us even more than we were expecting in that opening statement to say that it's not true that he gave his daughter a R1 billion contract...Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter
Ngatane also discusses testimony on Thursday that detailed the methods the Gupta family used to direct money flows.
Listen to the full update below:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
More from Business
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics
Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.Read More
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely
On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.Read More
The Businesses that boomed in 2020
One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer
The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms.Read More
Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger
Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.Read More
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius
South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
More from Politics
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot
The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed.Read More
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union
Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018.Read More
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA
The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24.Read More
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC
Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management.Read More
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown'
The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside
News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says there has been a battle of legal opinions within the ANC.Read More
Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young
'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi.Read More
Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb
The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.Read More
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More