Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Ross - Managing Director at Chaos Theory (activations agency)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Do you take the voluntary retrenchment package?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December) President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resur... 3 December 2020 6:07 PM
Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system The City of Cape Town says it can't write off fines despite major issues with the NaTIS system that's slowing down licencing servi... 3 December 2020 5:53 PM
'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham. 3 December 2020 5:49 PM
View all Local
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed. 3 December 2020 4:43 PM
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018. 3 December 2020 1:34 PM
View all Politics
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
View all Business
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
View all Sport
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

3 December 2020 6:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Matshela Koko
Suzanne Daniels
Nthakoana Ngatane
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo commission
Corruption at Eskom

Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.

The controversial former Eskom Group CEO appeared before the State Capture Commission on Thursday.

Matshela Koko has been implicated in corrupt activities during his tenure at Eskom by several witnesses, including whistleblower Suzanne Daniels.

He is one of four executives suspended by the power utility in 2015 pending an investigation.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is suing the former executives and others in an effort to recoup R3.8 billion diverted illegally from Eskom

RELATED: Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko dismisses SIU moves as 'bad publicity stunt'

The Money Show gets an update on Thursday's proceedings from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Koko basically says that he has been vilified for four years and he hasn't had the opportunity to speak for himself... He sees this opportunity as a time for him to speak out...

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

His appearance is supposed to focus on the suspension of executives - what did he know and what did he do?

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

One of the things that we understood from not one, but two or probably more witnesses, is that he actually called called them and told them the day before the suspensions were announced... that he would return...

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

But he has gone and given us even more than we were expecting in that opening statement to say that it's not true that he gave his daughter a R1 billion contract...

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Ngatane also discusses testimony on Thursday that detailed the methods the Gupta family used to direct money flows.

Listen to the full update below:


This article first appeared on 702 : 'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission


3 December 2020 6:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SIU
Matshela Koko
Suzanne Daniels
Nthakoana Ngatane
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Zondo commission
Corruption at Eskom

More from Business

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-crisisjpg

Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'

2 December 2020 8:08 PM

Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

winning-numberspng

Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely

2 December 2020 7:23 PM

On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:15 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wheat farm farmer agriculture farming 123rf 123rfbusiness

South African National Defence Force joins Agri SA to make farms safer

2 December 2020 1:34 PM

The SANDF is training communities and finding ways of working together to stop violence against people who live on farms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger

2 December 2020 9:34 AM

Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ceaches of Mauritius island. Tropical vacation 123rf

Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius

2 December 2020 8:28 AM

South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

201015-ramaphosa2-edjpg

Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot

3 December 2020 4:43 PM

The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201028 Mboweni1

Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union

3 December 2020 1:34 PM

Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201110-brackenfell-edjpg

Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA

3 December 2020 12:05 PM

The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kremi, adult male of the Da Gama Troop with baby

We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC

3 December 2020 11:12 AM

Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown'

3 December 2020 10:36 AM

The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ace-1jpegjpg

Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside

2 December 2020 1:07 PM

News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says there has been a battle of legal opinions within the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young children toddlers playing educational toys 123rfparenting 123rf

Don't shy away from talking about race to your kids. Start when they are young

2 December 2020 11:45 AM

'Difference is not the problem, but our biases around difference are the problem, says social justice advocate Lovelyn Nwadeyi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150520strike.jpg

Govt tries to postpone unions' court challenge over wage increases until Feb

1 December 2020 6:48 PM

The government wants unions to consider a fresh proposal for an out of court settlement over increases for public sector workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

1 December 2020 2:32 PM

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)

Local

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

Business Politics

Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system

Local

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cash-in-transit firms look to new technology to prevent festive season heists

3 December 2020 7:13 PM

LIVE BLOG: President Ramaphosa to address nation on COVID-19 pandemic

3 December 2020 7:06 PM

South Africa fears virus comeback as cluster outbreaks flare

3 December 2020 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA