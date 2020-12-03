Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December) President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resur... 3 December 2020 6:07 PM
'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham. 3 December 2020 5:49 PM
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018. 3 December 2020 1:34 PM
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management. 3 December 2020 11:12 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

3 December 2020 8:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
COVID-19
lockdown regulations
alcohol sales
curfew
National Coronavirus Command Council
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
RAMAPHOSA ADDRESS
NCCC

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.

The president has been widely expected to announce stricter lockdown regulations as the holiday season approaches.

There are fears of a further spread of infections in view of a Covid-19 resurgence specifically in the Western and Eastern Cape.

"We may end up in January in the midst of a very substantial, national second wave" warned Professor Salim Abdool Karim (Head, Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19).

RELATED: 'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

Ramaphosa's address follows Wednesday's special sitting of Cabinet to consider the latest recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape has been declared a coronavirus hotspot.

The Garden Route in the Western Cape and the Sarah Baartman district in the Eastern Cape are still to be assessed.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will be visiting the area "in the coming days".

Additional restrictions come into affect in Nelson Mandela Bay at midnight.

These include:

- an extended curfew from 10 pm to 4 am

- alcohol sales from retail outlets restricted to Monday-Thursday from 10 am - 6 pm

- no on-site consumption of alcohol at licensed establishments after 10 pm

- no consumption of alcohol in public spaces

Stricter rules were also announced limiting the number of people allowed at gatherings.

The NCCC decided in consultation with traditional leaders that the summer initiation school season may go ahead in the Eastern Cape under a risk-adjusted plan.

Because of the high rate of infections in the metro however, Nelson Mandela Bay is excluded.

The National State of Disaster will be extended to 15 January 2021.

Current Level 1 restrictions remain in place for the rest of the country

As additional restrictions come into force in hotspot areas, it is essential for the rest of the country to continue observing safety protocols to prevent new Covid-19 hotspots from emerging.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Those who break the law will face the consequences.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Watch the president's address below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
