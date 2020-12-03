Stark warning issued to CPT hotspots who flout Covid-19 rules this festive





The City of Cape Town says it will be keeping a strict eye on bars, pubs, nightclubs, and other venues this festive season to ensure they are complying with Covid-19 regulations.

There's been growing concern around the increase in daily infections recently, with the Western Cape seeing a resurgence of the virus.

The City's Richard Bosman says its officers will be monitoring venues to make sure they're following the rules:

The first thing we do need is to be checking the operating hours, which is the most important one, and to ensure people are adhering to the licenses and the curfew conditions. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

Bosman says there's a sense that people have become complacent:

People seem to have forgotten the basic stuff like wearing a mask and social distancing and sanitizing, and not attending large gatherings. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

You see sometimes pictures floating around of events where no one is wearing a mask. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

He says where venues are found to be consistently flouting government's coronavirus rules, action will be taken:

There've been some licence revocations already that have taken place. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

You want to keep your business viable? In order to do that these are the things you need to ensure takes place. Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town

RELATED: Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

Listen to the full conversation below: