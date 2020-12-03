Stark warning issued to CPT hotspots who flout Covid-19 rules this festive
The City of Cape Town says it will be keeping a strict eye on bars, pubs, nightclubs, and other venues this festive season to ensure they are complying with Covid-19 regulations.
There's been growing concern around the increase in daily infections recently, with the Western Cape seeing a resurgence of the virus.
The City's Richard Bosman says its officers will be monitoring venues to make sure they're following the rules:
The first thing we do need is to be checking the operating hours, which is the most important one, and to ensure people are adhering to the licenses and the curfew conditions.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
Bosman says there's a sense that people have become complacent:
People seem to have forgotten the basic stuff like wearing a mask and social distancing and sanitizing, and not attending large gatherings.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
You see sometimes pictures floating around of events where no one is wearing a mask.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
He says where venues are found to be consistently flouting government's coronavirus rules, action will be taken:
There've been some licence revocations already that have taken place.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
You want to keep your business viable? In order to do that these are the things you need to ensure takes place.Richard Bosman, Executive director of safety and security - City Of Cape Town
RELATED: Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.Read More
Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system
The City of Cape Town says it can't write off fines despite major issues with the NaTIS system that's slowing down licencing services across the Cape.Read More
'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde
The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham.Read More
We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)
The resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape is now entrenched. The Premier has a plan, says Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA
On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.Read More
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union
Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018.Read More
WC authorities to clamp down on crowded events '250 gathering limit is too high'
Western Cape health officials believe that the current regulations around social gatherings are too risky. They'll be ramping up enforcement across the province.Read More
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA
The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24.Read More
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC
Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management.Read More
Health Justice Initiative wants govt to clarify plans to get Covid vaccine in SA
The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has asked the SA government to provide the details of the state’s plan to secure a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More