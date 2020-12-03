Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Ross - Managing Director at Chaos Theory (activations agency)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Do you take the voluntary retrenchment package?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December) President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resur... 3 December 2020 6:07 PM
Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system The City of Cape Town says it can't write off fines despite major issues with the NaTIS system that's slowing down licencing servi... 3 December 2020 5:53 PM
'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham. 3 December 2020 5:49 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed. 3 December 2020 4:43 PM
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018. 3 December 2020 1:34 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I've been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde

3 December 2020 5:49 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Alan Winde
Garden Route
Garden Route District
#Covid19
Garden Route Covid-19 cases
covid-19 in Garden Route

The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was keeping mum about the possible contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's scheduled address to the nation when he appeared for his weekly Covid-19 update on CapeTalk on Thursday.

Instead, he told John Maytham about developments in the Garden Route, where Covid-19 infections have experienced a surge recently.

Minister Mhkize is coming to visit us in the Garden Route tomorrow, we'll be showing him what we are doing.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We really wouldn't want to see further lockdown measures in the region.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We think we can manage it by continuing with what we have been doing up until now getting behavioural change right.

Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Listen to Alan Winde's Covid-19 update for 3 December by clicking below:


3 December 2020 5:49 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Alan Winde
Garden Route
Garden Route District
#Covid19
Garden Route Covid-19 cases
covid-19 in Garden Route

