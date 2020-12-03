'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde





Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was keeping mum about the possible contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's scheduled address to the nation when he appeared for his weekly Covid-19 update on CapeTalk on Thursday.

Instead, he told John Maytham about developments in the Garden Route, where Covid-19 infections have experienced a surge recently.

Minister Mhkize is coming to visit us in the Garden Route tomorrow, we'll be showing him what we are doing. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We really wouldn't want to see further lockdown measures in the region. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

We think we can manage it by continuing with what we have been doing up until now getting behavioural change right. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Listen to Alan Winde's Covid-19 update for 3 December by clicking below: