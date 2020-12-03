'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was keeping mum about the possible contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's scheduled address to the nation when he appeared for his weekly Covid-19 update on CapeTalk on Thursday.
Instead, he told John Maytham about developments in the Garden Route, where Covid-19 infections have experienced a surge recently.
Minister Mhkize is coming to visit us in the Garden Route tomorrow, we'll be showing him what we are doing.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
We really wouldn't want to see further lockdown measures in the region.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
We think we can manage it by continuing with what we have been doing up until now getting behavioural change right.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Listen to Alan Winde's Covid-19 update for 3 December by clicking below:
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.Read More
Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system
The City of Cape Town says it can't write off fines despite major issues with the NaTIS system that's slowing down licencing services across the Cape.Read More
Stark warning issued to CPT hotspots who flout Covid-19 rules this festive
The City of Cape Town says it will revoke the licenses of venues that are found not to be complying with Covid-19 regulations.Read More
We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)
The resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape is now entrenched. The Premier has a plan, says Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA
On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.Read More
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union
Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018.Read More
WC authorities to clamp down on crowded events '250 gathering limit is too high'
Western Cape health officials believe that the current regulations around social gatherings are too risky. They'll be ramping up enforcement across the province.Read More
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA
The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24.Read More
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC
Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management.Read More
Health Justice Initiative wants govt to clarify plans to get Covid vaccine in SA
The Health Justice Initiative (HJI) has asked the SA government to provide the details of the state’s plan to secure a Covid-19 vaccine.Read More