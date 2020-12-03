Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system





The central system which manages vehicle licencing services across the country has been experiencing technical difficulties.

This has caused delays, extended queues, and longer waiting times at vehicle licencing offices in Cape Town.

This has led to the system being slow at times and being offline on a number of occasions, which causes delays with vehicle licensing and renewals. City of Cape Town

The City says problems with the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) are outside of its control.

"We regret any inconvenience and encourage motorists to please make use of the City’s e-Service option where possible", the City says in a statement.

Licencing centres have been facing ongoing operational challenges, including backlogs, staffing restrictions, long queues, and Covid-19 closures.

The City has apologised to vehicle owners and asked them to please be patient as it tries to expand its vehicle licensing offices "in the not too distant future".

Please consider using the City’s e-Services for licensing and please note there are high transaction volumes due to the COVID-19 country-wide backlogs. For planning purposes, factor in approximately three weeks from application to receipt of the license through the Post Office. City of Cape Town

You can click here to register for e-Services or email Vehicle.Licence@capetown.gov.za for motor vehicle registration and licensing assistance.

The City has reminded vehicle owners and drivers of the following National Transport regulations (note fines are nationally determined, the City may not unilaterally write off fines):