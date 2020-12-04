W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook





South Africa waited with bated breath on Thursday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation about the possible tightening of restrictions to help spread the rising second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Ramaphosa announced that the national state of disaster has also been extended to 15 January 2021.

Nelson Mandela Bay has been targeted as a hotspot and alcohol restrictions and a curfew have been implemented. Religious and cultural gatherings will have limited numbers, and all post-funeral events are banned.

The Western Cape's economy has dodged a bullet for now. Despite the province's rising infection rate, it was not declared an official hotspot.

Premier Alan Winde talks to Refilwe Moloto and says he knows we still have a battle on our hands to keep infections down and kickstart the lagging economy.

I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde says the province's strong hospital system has been a strong factor in averting a hotspot lockdown at this stage.

The President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) had met earlier this week and Winde says the province was in discussions with the president.

We were still negotiating yesterday. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Yesterday at 7 o'clock myself and our team met with Minister Mkhize to tell him what our plan was, because the President said to us in that negotiation, what is your plan and how are you going to manage the growing virus without further restrictions? Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde and his team went through the plan with Mkhize. On Friday, Health Minister Mkhize is with Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombu in the Garden Route.

[Mkhize] said he wants to go and see for himself, and the plan or document is going to be served on Monday to the President. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

But if we abuse it then of course the President will have no choice but to do to us what he is doing in Nelson Mandela Bay. Of course, we are saying we can manage it. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and the price means we have got to play our part. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Behavioural changes are key, he emphasises.

I get calls and emails all the time from people saying they were in this shop or that mall and people just are not adhering to the rules. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

After protecting our health care, and behavioural changes comes some law enforcement. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

It is being coordinated between South African Police Services (SAPS) and includes beach patrols, lifeguards, neighbourhood watches and all other relevant players, he explains.

Tonight Minister Mkhize is going to be doing a blitz in the city. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

We really need to show that we can do it and I believe that we can. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

How do we enforce people to wear masks?

He says at this stage the business owners are responsible within that economic environment, but agrees that citizens need to be held responsible for their actions too.

So I have asked that there be a fine...but that is the last thing that I want to do. We don't want to slow down business anymore. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Vaccines are coming within the next year so there is hope on the horizon, so let's just knuckle down and get this last bit done. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

