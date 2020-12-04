W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook
South Africa waited with bated breath on Thursday ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation about the possible tightening of restrictions to help spread the rising second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.
Ramaphosa announced that the national state of disaster has also been extended to 15 January 2021.
Nelson Mandela Bay has been targeted as a hotspot and alcohol restrictions and a curfew have been implemented. Religious and cultural gatherings will have limited numbers, and all post-funeral events are banned.
The Western Cape's economy has dodged a bullet for now. Despite the province's rising infection rate, it was not declared an official hotspot.
Premier Alan Winde talks to Refilwe Moloto and says he knows we still have a battle on our hands to keep infections down and kickstart the lagging economy.
I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Winde says the province's strong hospital system has been a strong factor in averting a hotspot lockdown at this stage.
The President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) had met earlier this week and Winde says the province was in discussions with the president.
We were still negotiating yesterday.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Yesterday at 7 o'clock myself and our team met with Minister Mkhize to tell him what our plan was, because the President said to us in that negotiation, what is your plan and how are you going to manage the growing virus without further restrictions?Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Winde and his team went through the plan with Mkhize. On Friday, Health Minister Mkhize is with Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombu in the Garden Route.
[Mkhize] said he wants to go and see for himself, and the plan or document is going to be served on Monday to the President.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
But if we abuse it then of course the President will have no choice but to do to us what he is doing in Nelson Mandela Bay. Of course, we are saying we can manage it.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and the price means we have got to play our part.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Behavioural changes are key, he emphasises.
I get calls and emails all the time from people saying they were in this shop or that mall and people just are not adhering to the rules.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
After protecting our health care, and behavioural changes comes some law enforcement.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
It is being coordinated between South African Police Services (SAPS) and includes beach patrols, lifeguards, neighbourhood watches and all other relevant players, he explains.
Tonight Minister Mkhize is going to be doing a blitz in the city.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
We really need to show that we can do it and I believe that we can.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
How do we enforce people to wear masks?
He says at this stage the business owners are responsible within that economic environment, but agrees that citizens need to be held responsible for their actions too.
So I have asked that there be a fine...but that is the last thing that I want to do. We don't want to slow down business anymore.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Vaccines are coming within the next year so there is hope on the horizon, so let's just knuckle down and get this last bit done.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Listen to Premier Winde below:
More from Local
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.Read More
Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is supporting the Eastern Cape government in its effort to fight a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.Read More
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.Read More
Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system
The City of Cape Town says it can't write off fines despite major issues with the NaTIS system that's slowing down licencing services across the Cape.Read More
'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde
The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham.Read More
Stark warning issued to CPT hotspots who flout Covid-19 rules this festive
The City of Cape Town says it will revoke the licenses of venues that are found not to be complying with Covid-19 regulations.Read More
We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)
The resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape is now entrenched. The Premier has a plan, says Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA
On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.Read More
More from Politics
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.Read More
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot
The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed.Read More
Coffers are still looted, but no pay hikes - worker's union
Unions in the sector want the courts to compel the state honour a three-year wage increase agreement signed in 2018.Read More
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA
The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24.Read More
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC
Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management.Read More
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown'
The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More
Ramaphosa on record saying NEC has final say on Magashule stepping aside
News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter says there has been a battle of legal opinions within the ANC.Read More