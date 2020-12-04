Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election





A Namibian politician named after Adolf Hitler has won 85% of the vote in a local election, thereby becoming the Swapo councilor of the Ompundja Constituency.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, sounding much like his evil namesake, said of his victory, “I’m not striving for world domination”.

Adolf Hitler has won a former German territory! Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Uunona’s father named him after Hitler “probably without understanding what he stood for”.

It’s estimated that about 80 000 Herero and Nama people died at the hands of German colonial forces, who occupied Namibia from 1884 to 1917.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

RESULTS: Uunona Adolf Hitler of the SWAPO party is the duly elected councilor of the Ompundja Constituency.#NamVotes2020 #NamibiaVotes2020 #EagleFM pic.twitter.com/6ZQqaNctZx — Eagle FM Namibia (@EagleFMNam) November 26, 2020

This man, Adolf Hitler… with 85% support, he’s a member of Swapo… Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter - The Africa Report

His daddy named him Adolf Hitler… he says his father probably didn’t even know who Adolf Hitler was. He’s never tried to change his name. They call him Adolf! Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter - The Africa Report

Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia? Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter - The Africa Report

