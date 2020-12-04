Streaming issues? Report here
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

4 December 2020 9:17 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adolf Hitler
Namibia
The Africa Report
Refilwe Moloto
swapo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Adolf Hitler Uunona

"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

A Namibian politician named after Adolf Hitler has won 85% of the vote in a local election, thereby becoming the Swapo councilor of the Ompundja Constituency.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, sounding much like his evil namesake, said of his victory, “I’m not striving for world domination”.

RELATED: (EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW) Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election

Adolf Hitler has won a former German territory!

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Uunona’s father named him after Hitler “probably without understanding what he stood for”.

It’s estimated that about 80 000 Herero and Nama people died at the hands of German colonial forces, who occupied Namibia from 1884 to 1917.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.

This man, Adolf Hitler… with 85% support, he’s a member of Swapo…

Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter - The Africa Report

His daddy named him Adolf Hitler… he says his father probably didn’t even know who Adolf Hitler was. He’s never tried to change his name. They call him Adolf!

Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter - The Africa Report

Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?

Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter - The Africa Report

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


