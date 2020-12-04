CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Book Club - True Story by Kate Reed Petty
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kate Reed Petty
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Masks and exercise - WHO says masks should not be worn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:40
Is the Tweedenuwejaar parade happening next year?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
Toys for Joy: Lelieblom House in Crawford
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Daily Maverick: Activists implore President Ramaphosa not to sign controversial Traditional Courts Bill into law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nolundi Luwaya - LARC Director
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SALGA Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
SARS tries to secure R4bn State capture loot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Brummer - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Music: No To Femicide by Kamisa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay - P - Kamisa member
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shaun Mc Dermott - Director at Charlotte Rhys SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules The Garden Route town of Knysna is getting ready to welcome visitors for the holiday tourism season after it was spared from a str... 4 December 2020 1:33 PM
How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system: Sam Plaatjies shares his story Memory loss. Difficulty talking. Loss of muscle control. Cape Town resident Sam Plaatjies describes how Covid-19 led to a rare aut... 4 December 2020 12:43 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Politics
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Business
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Sport
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

4 December 2020 11:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cycling
Cape Town Cycle Tour
David Bellairs
CT Cycle Tour 2021

Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour is still on the cards and ready to take place once the green light is given, so entries will still be on hold until closer to the time.

Organisers have been meeting with authorities to ensure a model which will ensure a safe event for participants of the popular cycling event

Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Bellairs, Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

The most important thing is acting responsibly.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

We have not opened entries yet.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

We've come up with a plan that we believe is responsible, and obviously, that needs to meet the needs of participants, the authorities, and the residents of the City of Cape Town.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

One thing we do not want is for the event to become a super spreader. That is absolutely key.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

There are a couple of huge changes we would make for this year, not least of which is the number of participants that are allowed to ride. We would probably drop it by 50%, so about half the number that participated before.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

We are also not looking at a race around the Cape Peninsula but a tour around the Cape Peninsula. So you have got a closed road that is 6 metres wide of 109 km, out in the open air.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

He says they have mitigated risks. In the past, people were packed onto the Grand Parade in bunches to start the tour.

Looking forward to 2021, that kind of thing will be completely done away with. It will be a different kind of start. It is what we call an 'arrive to start and a finish to leave'.

David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

Entries likely to open in the new year once all the authorities have signed off on the plan, he says.

Listen to the interview below:


4 December 2020 11:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Cycling
Cape Town Cycle Tour
David Bellairs
CT Cycle Tour 2021

More from Local

Garden Route Kynsna Harbour waterfont 123rf

'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules

4 December 2020 1:33 PM

The Garden Route town of Knysna is getting ready to welcome visitors for the holiday tourism season after it was spared from a stricter lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital bed patient sick health hospitalisation drip IV 123rf

How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system: Sam Plaatjies shares his story

4 December 2020 12:43 PM

Memory loss. Difficulty talking. Loss of muscle control. Cape Town resident Sam Plaatjies describes how Covid-19 led to a rare autoimmune disorder of the nervous system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt

4 December 2020 10:31 AM

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is supporting the Eastern Cape government in its effort to fight a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook

4 December 2020 6:50 AM

'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gepf-logo2png

Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion

3 December 2020 9:05 PM

Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-3-decpng

Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

3 December 2020 8:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-novemberpng

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)

3 December 2020 6:07 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

license-10jpg

Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system

3 December 2020 5:53 PM

The City of Cape Town says it can't write off fines despite major issues with the NaTIS system that's slowing down licencing services across the Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garden Route

'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde

3 December 2020 5:49 PM

The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant reopen reopening 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Stark warning issued to CPT hotspots who flout Covid-19 rules this festive

3 December 2020 4:51 PM

The City of Cape Town says it will revoke the licenses of venues that are found not to be complying with Covid-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diego Maradona (Caminito street in La Boca, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor

30 November 2020 7:40 PM

Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130219oscarcourt.jpg

I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series

28 November 2020 10:41 AM

The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diego-maradona2jpg

Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60

25 November 2020 8:48 PM

The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lewis-Hamilton

Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion

23 November 2020 2:12 PM

The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon statue shit pixabay

Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why

17 November 2020 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pigeon pixabay

Chinese man (alias 'Hitman') outbids 'Super Duper' to buy racing pigeon for R27m

17 November 2020 11:49 AM

Bidding for "New Kim" started at a mere $200, but a "frantic bidding war" saw it become the world’s most expensive bird ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHL Newlands Rugby Stadium Wikimedia Commons

Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs

14 November 2020 10:00 AM

That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab golfer Jon Rahm hole-in-one at practice week The US Masters

[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one

11 November 2020 10:48 AM

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty stadium seats 123rf

Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study

6 November 2020 3:49 PM

"Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Peppa Pig 123rf

Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists

4 December 2020 12:06 PM

Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown'

3 December 2020 10:36 AM

The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steak braai 123rf

Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

2 December 2020 3:20 PM

"If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heat-sun-sky-weather-image-pexels-photo-301599jpeg

Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)

2 December 2020 12:29 PM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

webuycars

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

1 December 2020 7:29 PM

'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Canadian flags Canada South Africa flag 123rf

Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport

1 December 2020 3:32 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook

Local Politics

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

Local Sport Lifestyle

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

Africa World Politics Elections

EWN Highlights

Pretoria grandfather (73) handed 2 life sentences for raping granddaughter (9)

4 December 2020 2:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Basic Education Minister on matric exams

4 December 2020 2:19 PM

I’m not worried at all, says Ace Magashule ahead of ANC NEC meeting

4 December 2020 1:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA