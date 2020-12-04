CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%





The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour is still on the cards and ready to take place once the green light is given, so entries will still be on hold until closer to the time.

Organisers have been meeting with authorities to ensure a model which will ensure a safe event for participants of the popular cycling event

Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Bellairs, Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

The most important thing is acting responsibly. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

We have not opened entries yet. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

We've come up with a plan that we believe is responsible, and obviously, that needs to meet the needs of participants, the authorities, and the residents of the City of Cape Town. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

One thing we do not want is for the event to become a super spreader. That is absolutely key. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

There are a couple of huge changes we would make for this year, not least of which is the number of participants that are allowed to ride. We would probably drop it by 50%, so about half the number that participated before. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

We are also not looking at a race around the Cape Peninsula but a tour around the Cape Peninsula. So you have got a closed road that is 6 metres wide of 109 km, out in the open air. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

He says they have mitigated risks. In the past, people were packed onto the Grand Parade in bunches to start the tour.

Looking forward to 2021, that kind of thing will be completely done away with. It will be a different kind of start. It is what we call an 'arrive to start and a finish to leave'. David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust

Entries likely to open in the new year once all the authorities have signed off on the plan, he says.

