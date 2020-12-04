Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt





Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape is the first metro in South Africa to be officially declared a coronavirus hotspot.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced additional Covid-19 restrictions for the region.

Alcohol sales from retail outlets have been cut to four days a week, a 10pm curfew has been introduced and the consumption of alcohol at public venues has been banned.

RELATED: Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says while it is relieved that the tighter regulations were not implemented nationwide, it is concerned by the situation in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The council has pledged medical supplies worth R30 million to help manage the Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

NLTC convener Lucky Ntimane says the council will also provide a team of volunteer patrollers to help enforce Covid-19 compliance and responsible trading at establishments.

RELATED: Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor

Member of the NLTC will accompany Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane next week to visit various areas in the province, Ntimane tells CapeTalk's Africa Melane.

Ramaphosa's announcement was not as devastating but we are concerned by the resurgence of Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay, hence our involvement in the province. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

What we have done in the Eastern Cape is that we have committed R30 million towards medical supplies as well as providing eight foot patrollers that will work hand-in-hand with the CPF, the provincial SAPS and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board to ensure compliance in... Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman District. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane says liquor traders in Nelson Mandela should not tolerate patrons who get drunk and show disregard for Covid-19 safety protocols.

He's advised that establishments must ask people to leave if they flout regulations.

We are encouraging our taverns, liquor traders and restaurants to.... ensure that they help preserve the lives of people in Nelson Mandela Bay. Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane says the members of the alcohol industry are scheduled to meet with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday to discuss ways to support the provincial government.

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane: