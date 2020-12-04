Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
The Future now with Dr Roze Phillips-Having an abundance mindset
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
We explore the benefits of Vinotherapy aka soaking in Red wine
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lizandie Rossouw
Today at 11:45
Pro surfer Frank Solomon launches new youth centre in Hout Bay
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Frank Solomons
Today at 12:10
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thsonono Buyeye - Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor at ...
Today at 12:15
Knysna and Covid in focus
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Blake Linder - journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald
Today at 12:23
Massive explosion rocks refinery south of Durban
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Robert Mckenzie - Spokesperson at Kzn Ems
Today at 12:27
Pfizer vaccine has just been approved - but that doesn't mean it will come to SA anytime soon
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim
Today at 12:37
Foreign restaurant workers have not received their TERS payments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts
Today at 12:40
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:45
South Africans and Curfew (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nicky Falkof - PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University
Today at 12:52
Do men have "real" friends (cont)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mbuyselo Botha - Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Rafiek Mammon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
The Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shaun Mc Dermott - Director at Charlotte Rhys SA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt

4 December 2020 10:31 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Bay
Eastern Cape government
COVID-19
liquor traders
National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC)

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is supporting the Eastern Cape government in its effort to fight a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.

Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape is the first metro in South Africa to be officially declared a coronavirus hotspot.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced additional Covid-19 restrictions for the region.

Alcohol sales from retail outlets have been cut to four days a week, a 10pm curfew has been introduced and the consumption of alcohol at public venues has been banned.

RELATED: Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says while it is relieved that the tighter regulations were not implemented nationwide, it is concerned by the situation in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The council has pledged medical supplies worth R30 million to help manage the Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

NLTC convener Lucky Ntimane says the council will also provide a team of volunteer patrollers to help enforce Covid-19 compliance and responsible trading at establishments.

RELATED: Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor

Member of the NLTC will accompany Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane next week to visit various areas in the province, Ntimane tells CapeTalk's Africa Melane.

Ramaphosa's announcement was not as devastating but we are concerned by the resurgence of Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay, hence our involvement in the province.

Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

What we have done in the Eastern Cape is that we have committed R30 million towards medical supplies as well as providing eight foot patrollers that will work hand-in-hand with the CPF, the provincial SAPS and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board to ensure compliance in... Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman District.

Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane says liquor traders in Nelson Mandela should not tolerate patrons who get drunk and show disregard for Covid-19 safety protocols.

He's advised that establishments must ask people to leave if they flout regulations.

We are encouraging our taverns, liquor traders and restaurants to.... ensure that they help preserve the lives of people in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane says the members of the alcohol industry are scheduled to meet with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday to discuss ways to support the provincial government.

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:


