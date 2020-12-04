Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt
Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape is the first metro in South Africa to be officially declared a coronavirus hotspot.
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced additional Covid-19 restrictions for the region.
Alcohol sales from retail outlets have been cut to four days a week, a 10pm curfew has been introduced and the consumption of alcohol at public venues has been banned.
RELATED: Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says while it is relieved that the tighter regulations were not implemented nationwide, it is concerned by the situation in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The council has pledged medical supplies worth R30 million to help manage the Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.
NLTC convener Lucky Ntimane says the council will also provide a team of volunteer patrollers to help enforce Covid-19 compliance and responsible trading at establishments.
RELATED: Tavern owners opting for takeaway alcohol sales amid Covid-19 spike - NMB Mayor
Member of the NLTC will accompany Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane next week to visit various areas in the province, Ntimane tells CapeTalk's Africa Melane.
Ramaphosa's announcement was not as devastating but we are concerned by the resurgence of Covid-19 in Nelson Mandela Bay, hence our involvement in the province.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
What we have done in the Eastern Cape is that we have committed R30 million towards medical supplies as well as providing eight foot patrollers that will work hand-in-hand with the CPF, the provincial SAPS and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board to ensure compliance in... Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman District.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
Ntimane says liquor traders in Nelson Mandela should not tolerate patrons who get drunk and show disregard for Covid-19 safety protocols.
He's advised that establishments must ask people to leave if they flout regulations.
We are encouraging our taverns, liquor traders and restaurants to.... ensure that they help preserve the lives of people in Nelson Mandela Bay.Lucky Ntimane, Convenor - National Liquor Traders Council
Ntimane says the members of the alcohol industry are scheduled to meet with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Monday to discuss ways to support the provincial government.
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook
'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde.Read More
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.Read More
Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system
The City of Cape Town says it can't write off fines despite major issues with the NaTIS system that's slowing down licencing services across the Cape.Read More
'We really don't want to see stricter measures in the Garden Route' Alan Winde
The Western Cape Premier provides his weekly Covid-19 update on the afternoon drive show with John Maytham.Read More
Stark warning issued to CPT hotspots who flout Covid-19 rules this festive
The City of Cape Town says it will revoke the licenses of venues that are found not to be complying with Covid-19 regulations.Read More
We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)
The resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape is now entrenched. The Premier has a plan, says Kaylynn Palm.Read More
Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA
On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.Read More