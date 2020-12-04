Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists
Cartoons aimed at small children such as Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol are “too violent” and give kids “unrealistic views of pain”, concluded British and Canadian psychologists in a recent study.
On average, a pre-schooler watching television sees nine violent acts or pain an hour with onlookers usually expressing a lack of sympathy.
The psychologists describe their findings as “shocking”.
The researchers studied some of the most popular movies and shows for children including Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Frozen, Toy Story and others.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A study by British and Canadian psychologists concluded there’s a “subversive and damaging range of violence” in any number of films and TV shows aimed at children…Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
They were shocked at the violence they found in Frozen, Toy Story 3, Finding Dory, Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig… Huh? What violence?Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
Nine violent incidents per hour with zero sympathy… I don’t know; is that just utter rubbish?Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent
We had the Road Runner and Coyote! We had Tom and Jerry! Those guys suffered so much injury – we weren’t murdering people! People need to take responsibility for being shoddy parents.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Peppa Pig is a violently rude, aggressive creature who is snarky and is making cheeky children!Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:40].
