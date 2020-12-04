Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Book Club - True Story by Kate Reed Petty
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kate Reed Petty
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Masks and exercise - WHO says masks should not be worn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:40
Is the Tweedenuwejaar parade happening next year?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
Toys for Joy: Lelieblom House in Crawford
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Daily Maverick: Activists implore President Ramaphosa not to sign controversial Traditional Courts Bill into law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nolundi Luwaya - LARC Director
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SALGA Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
SARS tries to secure R4bn State capture loot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Brummer - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Music: No To Femicide by Kamisa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay - P - Kamisa member
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shaun Mc Dermott - Director at Charlotte Rhys SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules The Garden Route town of Knysna is getting ready to welcome visitors for the holiday tourism season after it was spared from a str... 4 December 2020 1:33 PM
How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system: Sam Plaatjies shares his story Memory loss. Difficulty talking. Loss of muscle control. Cape Town resident Sam Plaatjies describes how Covid-19 led to a rare aut... 4 December 2020 12:43 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Politics
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Business
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Sport
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists

4 December 2020 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Psychology
Adam Gilchrist
Toy Story
Refilwe Moloto
FROZEN
Peppa Pig
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
violence on TV
violence on television
violent tv
violent television
tv violence
television violence
movie violence
child psychology
Paw Patrol

Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children.

Cartoons aimed at small children such as Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol are “too violent” and give kids “unrealistic views of pain”, concluded British and Canadian psychologists in a recent study.

On average, a pre-schooler watching television sees nine violent acts or pain an hour with onlookers usually expressing a lack of sympathy.

The psychologists describe their findings as “shocking”.

The researchers studied some of the most popular movies and shows for children including Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Frozen, Toy Story and others.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Peppa Pig, a bit of the old ultra-violence. (Image courtesy of alicephoto, 123rf)

More crazy tales by Adam Gilchrist:

A study by British and Canadian psychologists concluded there’s a “subversive and damaging range of violence” in any number of films and TV shows aimed at children…

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

They were shocked at the violence they found in Frozen, Toy Story 3, Finding Dory, Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig… Huh? What violence?

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

Nine violent incidents per hour with zero sympathy… I don’t know; is that just utter rubbish?

Adam Gilchrist - UK correspondent

We had the Road Runner and Coyote! We had Tom and Jerry! Those guys suffered so much injury – we weren’t murdering people! People need to take responsibility for being shoddy parents.

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Peppa Pig is a violently rude, aggressive creature who is snarky and is making cheeky children!

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:40].


4 December 2020 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Psychology
Adam Gilchrist
Toy Story
Refilwe Moloto
FROZEN
Peppa Pig
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
violence on TV
violence on television
violent tv
violent television
tv violence
television violence
movie violence
child psychology
Paw Patrol

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town Cycle Tour

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

4 December 2020 11:27 AM

Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown'

3 December 2020 10:36 AM

The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steak braai 123rf

Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

2 December 2020 3:20 PM

"If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

heat-sun-sky-weather-image-pexels-photo-301599jpeg

Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)

2 December 2020 12:29 PM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family Christmas holiday dinner festive season 123rflifestyle 123rf

Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'

1 December 2020 8:44 PM

Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

webuycars

Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold'

1 December 2020 7:29 PM

'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Canadian flags Canada South Africa flag 123rf

Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport

1 December 2020 3:32 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Craig Lucas Happy MV

It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'

3 December 2020 3:56 PM

Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' which he released four months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Grisham The Appeal book cover 123rf

John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm

1 December 2020 9:34 AM

"I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

somizi-bookpng

Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021

29 November 2020 11:11 AM

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130219oscarcourt.jpg

I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series

28 November 2020 10:41 AM

The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

this-is-not-a-burialjpg

'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination

28 November 2020 8:07 AM

'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

what-a-life-sho-madjozi-mixtape

Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration

27 November 2020 7:14 PM

South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront

25 November 2020 1:09 PM

From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vineyard-sunrisejpg

Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination

24 November 2020 8:43 PM

Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renaldo Schwarp-Skeef documentary

Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut

22 November 2020 12:42 PM

The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook

Local Politics

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

Local Sport Lifestyle

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

Africa World Politics Elections

EWN Highlights

Pretoria grandfather (73) handed 2 life sentences for raping granddaughter (9)

4 December 2020 2:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Basic Education Minister on matric exams

4 December 2020 2:19 PM

I’m not worried at all, says Ace Magashule ahead of ANC NEC meeting

4 December 2020 1:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA