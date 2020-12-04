'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules





Blake Linder, a journalist for the Knysna-Plett Herald, says Garden Route residents have breathed a collective sigh of relief after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Thursday.

Despite a Covid-19 resurgence along the Garden Route, Ramaphosa opted not to implement tougher lockdown regulations for the popular Western Cape tourism destination.

The Knysna Municipality issued a statement earlier this week announcing that the resort town is ready for the summer season, Linder reports.

"The area is expecting an influx of domestic visitors this year, as South Africans look forward to traveling to the coast after spending months under national lockdown", Knysna mayor Elrick van Aswegen said in a statement.

“We all deserve to let off some steam this season, but we must do so safely,” he concluded.

It's a massive sigh of relief because [tighter hotspot restrictions] would have had a ripple effect on the town's tourism economy. Blake Linder, Journalist - Knysna-Plett Herald

Going forward, in the next couple of months, tourism is going to play a very big role in the town's economic resurgence. Blake Linder, Journalist - Knysna-Plett Herald

There is a general understanding among the majority of the [Garden Route] population about the severity and the seriousness of the pandemic. Blake Linder, Journalist - Knysna-Plett Herald

