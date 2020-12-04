Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Book Club - True Story by Kate Reed Petty
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kate Reed Petty
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Masks and exercise - WHO says masks should not be worn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:40
Is the Tweedenuwejaar parade happening next year?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
Toys for Joy: Lelieblom House in Crawford
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Daily Maverick: Activists implore President Ramaphosa not to sign controversial Traditional Courts Bill into law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nolundi Luwaya - LARC Director
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SALGA Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
SARS tries to secure R4bn State capture loot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Brummer - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Music: No To Femicide by Kamisa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay - P - Kamisa member
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shaun Mc Dermott - Director at Charlotte Rhys SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules The Garden Route town of Knysna is getting ready to welcome visitors for the holiday tourism season after it was spared from a str... 4 December 2020 1:33 PM
How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system: Sam Plaatjies shares his story Memory loss. Difficulty talking. Loss of muscle control. Cape Town resident Sam Plaatjies describes how Covid-19 led to a rare aut... 4 December 2020 12:43 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Politics
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Business
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Sport
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent

4 December 2020 1:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Insurance
Motoring
Cars
Personal finance
Refilwe Moloto
car dealerships
preowned
used car
pre-owned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
pre-owned cars
preowned cars
used cars
Richard Green
South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association
panel beating
original equipment manufacturer

The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association).

Right now, there’s a bit of a boom in used car sales in South Africa.

Buyer beware if you find a “decent” vehicle at a very good price because some dealers are selling patched up used cars to unsuspecting buyers.

When an insurer determines a car to be unviable to repair; it writes it off and sells it as scrap.

Unscrupulous traders buy them, patch them up and re-sell without the buyer knowing.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Recently published "motoring" articles:

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Richard Green (National Director of the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association) who is calling for more openness from insurance companies.

Moloto asked Green for advice on what to check when buying a used vehicle.

Second-hand dealers attached to an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] appointed dealership… are fairly responsible corporate citizens. They’re unlikely to be involved in this type of nefarious activity…

Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

These vehicles mainly come from salvage yard auctions… bought with the intent of repairing them in a sub-standard fashion…

Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

If it’s uneconomical to repair, how can you magically make it economical…?

Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

The people who hold the information [insurers] are reluctant to release it… Public pressure will ensure they do so… the list of written-off vehicles must be made public! … Provide the information! … We’re looking for transparency, that’s all…

Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

If you’re not in the motor body repair business; you don’t know the signs… Go to a professional panel beater…

Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


4 December 2020 1:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Insurance
Motoring
Cars
Personal finance
Refilwe Moloto
car dealerships
preowned
used car
pre-owned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
pre-owned cars
preowned cars
used cars
Richard Green
South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association
panel beating
original equipment manufacturer

More from Business

gepf-logo2png

Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion

3 December 2020 9:05 PM

Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-3-decpng

Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

3 December 2020 8:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-planejpg

Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report

3 December 2020 7:23 PM

According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180124 Matshela Koko 2

'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission

3 December 2020 6:38 PM

Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-crisisjpg

Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'

2 December 2020 8:08 PM

Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

winning-numberspng

Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely

2 December 2020 7:23 PM

On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

The Businesses that boomed in 2020

2 December 2020 7:15 PM

One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook

Local Politics

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

Local Sport Lifestyle

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

Africa World Politics Elections

EWN Highlights

Pretoria grandfather (73) handed 2 life sentences for raping granddaughter (9)

4 December 2020 2:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Basic Education Minister on matric exams

4 December 2020 2:19 PM

I’m not worried at all, says Ace Magashule ahead of ANC NEC meeting

4 December 2020 1:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA