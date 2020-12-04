Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent





Right now, there’s a bit of a boom in used car sales in South Africa.

Buyer beware if you find a “decent” vehicle at a very good price because some dealers are selling patched up used cars to unsuspecting buyers.

When an insurer determines a car to be unviable to repair; it writes it off and sells it as scrap.

Unscrupulous traders buy them, patch them up and re-sell without the buyer knowing.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Richard Green (National Director of the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association) who is calling for more openness from insurance companies.

Moloto asked Green for advice on what to check when buying a used vehicle.

Second-hand dealers attached to an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] appointed dealership… are fairly responsible corporate citizens. They’re unlikely to be involved in this type of nefarious activity… Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

These vehicles mainly come from salvage yard auctions… bought with the intent of repairing them in a sub-standard fashion… Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

If it’s uneconomical to repair, how can you magically make it economical…? Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

The people who hold the information [insurers] are reluctant to release it… Public pressure will ensure they do so… the list of written-off vehicles must be made public! … Provide the information! … We’re looking for transparency, that’s all… Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

If you’re not in the motor body repair business; you don’t know the signs… Go to a professional panel beater… Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association

