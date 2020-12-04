Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent
Right now, there’s a bit of a boom in used car sales in South Africa.
Buyer beware if you find a “decent” vehicle at a very good price because some dealers are selling patched up used cars to unsuspecting buyers.
When an insurer determines a car to be unviable to repair; it writes it off and sells it as scrap.
Unscrupulous traders buy them, patch them up and re-sell without the buyer knowing.
Recently published "motoring" articles:
-
Used McLaren Senna goes on sale in South Africa for R29 million
-
-
Datsun Go – one of our cheapest cars – has improved its safety. Enough to buy?
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Richard Green (National Director of the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association) who is calling for more openness from insurance companies.
Moloto asked Green for advice on what to check when buying a used vehicle.
Second-hand dealers attached to an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] appointed dealership… are fairly responsible corporate citizens. They’re unlikely to be involved in this type of nefarious activity…Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association
These vehicles mainly come from salvage yard auctions… bought with the intent of repairing them in a sub-standard fashion…Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association
If it’s uneconomical to repair, how can you magically make it economical…?Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association
The people who hold the information [insurers] are reluctant to release it… Public pressure will ensure they do so… the list of written-off vehicles must be made public! … Provide the information! … We’re looking for transparency, that’s all…Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association
If you’re not in the motor body repair business; you don’t know the signs… Go to a professional panel beater…Richard Green, National Director - South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.Read More
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics
Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.Read More
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger
The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.Read More
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises'
Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy.Read More
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely
On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira.Read More
The Businesses that boomed in 2020
One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet.Read More
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions
There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.Read More