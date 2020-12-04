Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice
The book tells the story of Faizel, a five-year-old boy who wants to "shine" like the stars he so dearly adores.
The original book is written in Afrikaaps, an Afrikaans dialect from the Cape. It has been translated into English, isiXhosa, and isiZulu.
Author Rafiek Mammon says he was approached by publishers Jacana Media to collaborate on the project.
Mammon is the former arts editor at the Cape Times. He's a celebrated playwright and a previous Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards judge.
He says ‘Faizel and the Stars’ explores issues of identity, acceptance, and inclusivity.
It started as an Afrikaaps book where a boy gets to speak in his own lingo that he speaks at home and have his own voice.Rafiek Mammon, author and playwright
There are so many people who use the Afrikaans language, but they don't speak it as 'standaard Afrikaans' as the purists might call it.Rafiek Mammon, author and playwright
Everything in direct speech is written in Kaaps, but the rest of it written in 'standaard Afrikaans'.Rafiek Mammon, author and playwright
The book speaks to everybody who dares just be themselves and be different... It's okay to be you.Rafiek Mammon, author and playwright
Here's the official description of the book:
All Faizel ever wanted was to "shine" like the stars he so dearly adores. The day before his fifth birthday is an ordinary day: he and his sister play with her dolls and he helps his mother with the laundry. But his dad always has something to say about Faizel being "like that".
What exactly does his dad mean when he uses the words, "like that"? What is in the wrapped gift that they surprise him with on the morning of his birthday, and what lies ahead for Faizel's future? Will he get to live his dream and shine like a star? A gentle story about a little AfriKaaps boy who is different that teaches children about acceptance and tolerance, and to be loving.
Listen to Rafiek Mammon on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
