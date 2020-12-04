Take a helicopter trip around Cape Town
Aerial Photography company Subiaco has captured some great images of Cape Town in the last three months and shares them with us to allow you to see some parts of the peninsula you may not have seen since lockdown began.
You can see more images and follow Grant Duncan-Smith on Instagram.
