Take a helicopter trip around Cape Town

4 December 2020 4:22 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Cape Town
Subiaco Photography

It may have been some time since you visited some parts of the peninsula, take this virtual trip instead

Aerial Photography company Subiaco has captured some great images of Cape Town in the last three months and shares them with us to allow you to see some parts of the peninsula you may not have seen since lockdown began.

Mountains near Somerset West looking towards Cape Flats © Subiaco Photography
View along Strandfontein Beach towards Clarens Drive and Hangklip 26/04/2019 © Subiaco Photography
Pilot’s view of Cape Town CBD and surrounds 24/06/2019 © Subiaco Photography
Taal Monument with Paarl Rock in the background 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography
Philippi Horticultural Area with False Bay in the background 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography
Shacks built on the railway near Philippi Railway Station (Cape Town side of the line) 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography
V&A Waterfront Breakwater and helipad area 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography
Table Bay Hotel with Table Mountain in the background 26/10/2020 © Subiaco Photography
Telford 30 and other vessels in Table Bay Harbour 26/10/2020 © Subiaco Photography
Coastal Park Municipal Dump Site in Muizenberg with False Bay in the background 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography
Hangberg with The Sentinel and Seal Island in the background 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography
Cape Town CBD and Table Mountain 26/10/2020 © Subiaco Photography

You can see more images and follow Grant Duncan-Smith on Instagram.


4 December 2020 4:22 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Cape Town
Subiaco Photography

