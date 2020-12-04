Take a helicopter trip around Cape Town





Aerial Photography company Subiaco has captured some great images of Cape Town in the last three months and shares them with us to allow you to see some parts of the peninsula you may not have seen since lockdown began.

Mountains near Somerset West looking towards Cape Flats © Subiaco Photography

View along Strandfontein Beach towards Clarens Drive and Hangklip 26/04/2019 © Subiaco Photography

Pilot’s view of Cape Town CBD and surrounds 24/06/2019 © Subiaco Photography

Taal Monument with Paarl Rock in the background 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Philippi Horticultural Area with False Bay in the background 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Shacks built on the railway near Philippi Railway Station (Cape Town side of the line) 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography

V&A Waterfront Breakwater and helipad area 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Table Bay Hotel with Table Mountain in the background 26/10/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Telford 30 and other vessels in Table Bay Harbour 26/10/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Coastal Park Municipal Dump Site in Muizenberg with False Bay in the background 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Hangberg with The Sentinel and Seal Island in the background 26/11/2020 © Subiaco Photography

Cape Town CBD and Table Mountain 26/10/2020 © Subiaco Photography

