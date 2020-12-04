Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge

4 December 2020 3:03 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Stellenbosch
Wine
Cape Town
Franschhoek
Groot Constantia
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
International Wine Challenge
Boschendal
Elgin Chardonnay
best wine

The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts.

Every year, leading wine experts critique the world’s best wines at the International Wine Challenge (IWC).

Groot Constantia’s (2019) Sauvignon Blanc is the best in the world, according to the judges of the 38th annual IWC.

Groot Constantia in Cape Town - producing wine since 1685 (image by Maria Luisa Lopez Estivill, 123rf)

Related articles:

Groot Constantia has been producing wines since 1685.

The International Wine Challenge is considered by many to be the most prestigious wine competition in the world.

Another South African wine - Boschendal’s Elgin Chardonnay (2018) – made it onto the IWC’s “30 Best Wines in the World” list.

Boschendal, located between Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, also dates back to 1685.

Click here to learn more about the 2020 International Wine Challenge.


