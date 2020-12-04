Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge
Every year, leading wine experts critique the world’s best wines at the International Wine Challenge (IWC).
Groot Constantia’s (2019) Sauvignon Blanc is the best in the world, according to the judges of the 38th annual IWC.
Groot Constantia has been producing wines since 1685.
The International Wine Challenge is considered by many to be the most prestigious wine competition in the world.
Another South African wine - Boschendal’s Elgin Chardonnay (2018) – made it onto the IWC’s “30 Best Wines in the World” list.
Boschendal, located between Stellenbosch and Franschhoek, also dates back to 1685.
Click here to learn more about the 2020 International Wine Challenge.
