Matric pupils to rewrite exam papers that were leaked, Motshekga announces





Minister Motshekga made the announcement during a media briefing on the progress of the matric examinations on Friday afternoon.

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has decided that a national rewrite of both Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 is necessary.

Mathematics Paper will be written on Tuesday 15 December 2020 at 2pm, and Physical Sciences Paper 2 will be written on Thursday 17 December 2020 at 9am.

The matric papers were leaked last month, but the education officials have not been able to measure the true extent of the leak.

"Some of the key findings are that the viral spread of information on the cyber networks made it virtually impossible to accurately identify the number of learners that have had access to the leaked question papers", Motshekga said in a statement.