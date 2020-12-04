Cape Town's klopse parade moved to June 2021
The annual klopse parade usually sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre.
The event traditionally takes place a day or two after New Year's Day, bringing the streets to life with colourful costumes, glitter, and spirited Ghoema music.
But the festivities cannot take place in January 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED: CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Officials have decided to halt big events in the Mother City until June 2021, according to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.
It's predicted that the Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape will delay any possibility of relaxing the Covid-19 regulations early next year.
RELATED: Cape Town's annual Festive Lights event called off
Many of our major events have now been cancelled because all of the big event organisers have been playing the waiting game.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
There's a long lead time to organise big events... You must book a whole variety of equipment.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
15 and 16 June are now the dates for the minstrels sand Malay choir competitions.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
All of these events will need to look for new dates.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Muneeb Gambeno, the director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, says the yearly parade poses a major health and safety risk.
He says the delay allows event organisers to focus on the minstrel troops, many of which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
There was no way that we could have this carnival this year... This is a large event that is difficult from a health and safety perspective.Muneeb Gambeno, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association
We will use the time to focus on the klopse who are actually the product of this carnival.Muneeb Gambeno, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer
Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.Read More
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory'
Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'
As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid.Read More
Covid-19 not on holiday says WC Premier as country officially enters second wave
New Covid-19 cases in the last 7 days in the Western Cape have grown by 53.4% when compared to the previous 7 days.Read More
Lace up! Cape Town's very first indoor roller skating park has just opened
Rollercade is the first indoor roller skating amusement park in Cape Town.Read More
Plett Rage founder responds to 'rage' over refunds
Plett Rage founder Ronen Klugman sheds some light on their refund policy after an outcry from ticket-holders.Read More
MEC's message to matrics: stay away from 'pens down' parties
Matric pupils have been warned not to go ahead with their own private parties after the cancellation of the official Matric Rage event in Plett.Read More
'Silent carrier' teens putting lives at risk as cases spike for 15-19 year olds
The health minister has blamed the rise in Covid-19 cases among teens on young people attending parties and superspreader events.Read More
Muizenberg High School going ahead with matric dinner function, says principal
The principal of Muizenberg High says the school is going ahead with its planned sit-down dinner for matric learners next week.Read More
Southern right whales too tired to migrate say experts
Experts say problems in the whales' feeding areas could the reason why migration numbers having dropped over the past ten years.Read More