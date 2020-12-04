Cape Town's klopse parade moved to June 2021





The annual klopse parade usually sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre.

The event traditionally takes place a day or two after New Year's Day, bringing the streets to life with colourful costumes, glitter, and spirited Ghoema music.

But the festivities cannot take place in January 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual minstrel carnival kicked off as colourful troupes make their way through the Cape Town CBD. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Officials have decided to halt big events in the Mother City until June 2021, according to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.

It's predicted that the Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape will delay any possibility of relaxing the Covid-19 regulations early next year.

Many of our major events have now been cancelled because all of the big event organisers have been playing the waiting game. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

There's a long lead time to organise big events... You must book a whole variety of equipment. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

15 and 16 June are now the dates for the minstrels sand Malay choir competitions. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

All of these events will need to look for new dates. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Muneeb Gambeno, the director at Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, says the yearly parade poses a major health and safety risk.

He says the delay allows event organisers to focus on the minstrel troops, many of which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was no way that we could have this carnival this year... This is a large event that is difficult from a health and safety perspective. Muneeb Gambeno, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association

We will use the time to focus on the klopse who are actually the product of this carnival. Muneeb Gambeno, Director - Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association

