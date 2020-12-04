Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Matric exam rewrite 'unfortunate', but it's the right decision - MEC Schäfer Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she supports the decision for two of the leaked matric exam papers to be rewritten. 4 December 2020 5:15 PM
Cape Town's klopse parade moved to June 2021 The Cape Town Street Parade, commonly known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession has been postponed to m... 4 December 2020 4:39 PM
Take a helicopter trip around Cape Town It may have been some time since you visited some parts of the peninsula, take this virtual trip instead 4 December 2020 4:22 PM
View all Local
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts. 4 December 2020 3:03 PM
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
View all Business
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Sport
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Matric exam rewrite 'unfortunate', but it's the right decision - MEC Schäfer

4 December 2020 5:15 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
matric rewrite
Education MEC
Debbie Shafer

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she supports the decision for two of the leaked matric exam papers to be rewritten.

On Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the Maths Paper 2 and the Physical Science Paper 2 will have to be rewritten.

Both papers were leaked last month and they were apparently disrupted via WhatsApp groups.

RELATED: Matric pupils to rewrite two exam papers that were leaked

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says the rewrite is the right decision.

Schäfer says it will remove any questions about the credibility of the exams.

The MEC says the true extent of the exam leak has not been established and could cast doubts about the final matric results.

She believes that the exam rewrite is ultimately in the interest of fairness to all candidates and the credibility of the examinations.

Though it is unfortunate for the learners involved... The problem is that the exams have been compromised.

Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

There is still no sufficient information as to how far the papers have leaked.

Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

There will always be a question mark over the results if it were not to be rewritten.

Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

Unfortunate though it is, it is the right decision.

Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

Listen to the MEC on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


4 December 2020 5:15 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
matric rewrite
Education MEC
Debbie Shafer

More from Local

2019-kaapse-klopsejpg

Cape Town's klopse parade moved to June 2021

4 December 2020 4:39 PM

The Cape Town Street Parade, commonly known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession has been postponed to mid-June next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD and Table Mountain Subiaco

Take a helicopter trip around Cape Town

4 December 2020 4:22 PM

It may have been some time since you visited some parts of the peninsula, take this virtual trip instead

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie5gif

Matric pupils to rewrite exam papers that were leaked, Motshekga announces

4 December 2020 3:33 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the Maths Paper 2 and the Physical Science Paper 2 will have to be rewritten.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Garden Route Kynsna Harbour waterfont 123rf

'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules

4 December 2020 1:33 PM

The Garden Route town of Knysna is getting ready to welcome visitors for the holiday tourism season after it was spared from a stricter lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital bed patient sick health hospitalisation drip IV 123rf

How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system: Sam Plaatjies shares his story

4 December 2020 12:43 PM

Memory loss. Difficulty talking. Loss of muscle control. Cape Town resident Sam Plaatjies describes how Covid-19 led to a rare autoimmune disorder of the nervous system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

4 December 2020 11:27 AM

Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt

4 December 2020 10:31 AM

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is supporting the Eastern Cape government in its effort to fight a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook

4 December 2020 6:50 AM

'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gepf-logo2png

Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion

3 December 2020 9:05 PM

Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-3-decpng

Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed

3 December 2020 8:49 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town's klopse parade moved to June 2021

Local

Matric exam rewrite 'unfortunate', but it's the right decision - MEC Schäfer

Local

Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Funding, climate and fear trouble Africa's COVID vaccine plans

4 December 2020 8:14 PM

Palesa Madiba’s mother plans to visit her grave after murderer convicted

4 December 2020 8:11 PM

Global COVID-19 cases top 65 million as nations plan for vaccine

4 December 2020 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA