Matric exam rewrite 'unfortunate', but it's the right decision - MEC Schäfer





On Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the Maths Paper 2 and the Physical Science Paper 2 will have to be rewritten.

Both papers were leaked last month and they were apparently disrupted via WhatsApp groups.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says the rewrite is the right decision.

Schäfer says it will remove any questions about the credibility of the exams.

The MEC says the true extent of the exam leak has not been established and could cast doubts about the final matric results.

She believes that the exam rewrite is ultimately in the interest of fairness to all candidates and the credibility of the examinations.

Though it is unfortunate for the learners involved... The problem is that the exams have been compromised. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

There is still no sufficient information as to how far the papers have leaked. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

There will always be a question mark over the results if it were not to be rewritten. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

Unfortunate though it is, it is the right decision. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

Listen to the MEC on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: