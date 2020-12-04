Matric exam rewrite 'unfortunate', but it's the right decision - MEC Schäfer
On Friday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the Maths Paper 2 and the Physical Science Paper 2 will have to be rewritten.
Both papers were leaked last month and they were apparently disrupted via WhatsApp groups.
RELATED: Matric pupils to rewrite two exam papers that were leaked
Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says the rewrite is the right decision.
Schäfer says it will remove any questions about the credibility of the exams.
The MEC says the true extent of the exam leak has not been established and could cast doubts about the final matric results.
She believes that the exam rewrite is ultimately in the interest of fairness to all candidates and the credibility of the examinations.
Though it is unfortunate for the learners involved... The problem is that the exams have been compromised.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
There is still no sufficient information as to how far the papers have leaked.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
There will always be a question mark over the results if it were not to be rewritten.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
Unfortunate though it is, it is the right decision.Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC
Listen to the MEC on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Cape Town's klopse parade moved to June 2021
The Cape Town Street Parade, commonly known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession has been postponed to mid-June next year.Read More
Take a helicopter trip around Cape Town
It may have been some time since you visited some parts of the peninsula, take this virtual trip insteadRead More
Matric pupils to rewrite exam papers that were leaked, Motshekga announces
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the Maths Paper 2 and the Physical Science Paper 2 will have to be rewritten.Read More
'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules
The Garden Route town of Knysna is getting ready to welcome visitors for the holiday tourism season after it was spared from a stricter lockdown.Read More
How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system: Sam Plaatjies shares his story
Memory loss. Difficulty talking. Loss of muscle control. Cape Town resident Sam Plaatjies describes how Covid-19 led to a rare autoimmune disorder of the nervous system.Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.Read More
Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is supporting the Eastern Cape government in its effort to fight a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook
'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde.Read More
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.Read More