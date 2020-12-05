Expired learner and driver's licences now valid until August 2021: Mbalula
All learners licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits that expired from 26 March 2020 to 31 December 2020 are deemed valid for a grace period ending 31 August 2021.
Th extension is not applicable vehicle licence disks.
RELATED: Further delays at Cape Town licencing centres amid problems with national system
Many motorists have been struggling to renew their expired licences as driver's licence testing centres (DLTCs) battle to cope with the backlog created by the Covid-19 lockdown.
Centres have been facing additional challenges, including staffing restrictions, long queues, and Covid-19 closures.
Minister Mbalula says the extension will create some room for officials to focus on disk renewals at (DLTCs).
