African-American poet Shane McCrae on growing up with racist white grandparents





Shane McCrae was born in Oregan in the US in 1975 to a black father and white mother, but at the age of three he was ripped away from his father by his maternal grandmother and her husband both of whom were staunch white supremacists.

In the years during which he lived with them, his grandmother taught him the Nazi salute, while his grandfather frequently used racial slurs to describe black people.

McCrae was told that he was living with his grandparents because his black father didn’t want him.

Only years later would he learn the truth that he was kidnapped by his grandparents.

Shane McRae. Image: www.poetryfoundation.org

McCrae is now an award-winning poet and writer whose work often addresses the black experience in the US.

He chats to Sara-Jayne King about his difficult and abusive upbringing, finding his father and himself.

My understanding is that it [Oregan] was a fairly racist place. My father describes not being able to trust the police there, although I don't know if that's changed much. Shane McCrae, poet and writer

My mother's parents, her adoptive father and mother, were very racist.... They raised me to hate my father and to not want to find him. I didn't end up finding him until after my grandparents got divorced. Shane McCrae, poet and writer

They didn't want me to try to find him. They also didn't want me to understand myself as black in any way. Shane McCrae, poet and writer

In my 20s.... I made a conscious effort to try to figure out what it meant to be black, but of course I had no one who could give me any guidance. Shane McCrae, poet and writer

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: