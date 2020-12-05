Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:45
Live experience with Zoe Zana
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
zoe zana
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife

5 December 2020 8:46 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cubana
Rands
Zweli Mkhize
nightlife
Cubana Green Point
Rands Khayelitsha
Covid-19 safety protocols

Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize issued compliance notices to the owners of Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha.

Minister Mkhize has been visiting the Western Cape to assess the provincial government's management of the Covid-19 resurgence.

After visiting the Garden Route, Mkhize joined local authorities on Friday night in an operation to enforce Covid-19 compliance at popular hangouts.

The minister issued a non-compliance notice to the owners of Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha.

He was joined by Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and a team of law enforcement officials.

Both nightime establishments have been warned to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols or face closure.

On Twitter, Mkhize said he planned to "get in touch with the realities of night entertainment in the city".

WATCH: Cops confiscate booze from 'packed' Sandton club caught defying curfew

"We've just handed over a notice of non-compliance, which is the first step in before enforcement", Mkhize told journalists.

The Western Cape is dealing with a Covid-19 resurgence. Earlier this week, Premier Alan Winde told CapeTalk that authorities will be getting tougher on people and businesses who disregard Covid-19 safety regulations.

RELATED: WC authorities to clamp down on crowded events '250 gathering limit is too high


