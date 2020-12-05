[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife
Minister Mkhize has been visiting the Western Cape to assess the provincial government's management of the Covid-19 resurgence.
After visiting the Garden Route, Mkhize joined local authorities on Friday night in an operation to enforce Covid-19 compliance at popular hangouts.
The minister issued a non-compliance notice to the owners of Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha.
He was joined by Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and a team of law enforcement officials.
Both nightime establishments have been warned to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols or face closure.
On Twitter, Mkhize said he planned to "get in touch with the realities of night entertainment in the city".
"We've just handed over a notice of non-compliance, which is the first step in before enforcement", Mkhize told journalists.
The Western Cape is dealing with a Covid-19 resurgence. Earlier this week, Premier Alan Winde told CapeTalk that authorities will be getting tougher on people and businesses who disregard Covid-19 safety regulations.
Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize and Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo arrive at Cubana in Green Point to access COVID-19 health protocol compliance.@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/aQqiEHE3S0— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) December 4, 2020
[LISTEN] Cubana in Green Point has been handed over a notice of non-compliance to COVID-19 environmental health protocols.— Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) December 4, 2020
One of the issues here has been no social distancing and no wearing of face masks.
They will be given about 10 days to comply. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/m87hr8gfr9
At Cubana in Green Point to encourage management to comply with regulations. #WCVisit04December pic.twitter.com/7Ere4Bbksl— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 4, 2020
Addressing the patrons at Rands in Khayelitsha. #WCVisit04December pic.twitter.com/MVIWrv8mqf— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 4, 2020
African-American poet Shane McCrae on growing up with racist white grandparents
African-American writer Shane McCrae opens up about his tormented childhood and how it shaped his understanding of race and identity.Read More
Expired learner and driver's licences now valid until August 2021: Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the grace period for all driver's licences that have expired since 26 March.Read More
Matric exam rewrite 'unfortunate', but it's the right decision - MEC Schäfer
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she supports the decision for two of the leaked matric exam papers to be rewritten.Read More
Cape Town's klopse parade moved to June 2021
The Cape Town Street Parade, commonly known as the Cape Minstrel Carnival or “Tweede Nuwe Jaar” procession has been postponed to mid-June next year.Read More
Take a helicopter trip around Cape Town
It may have been some time since you visited some parts of the peninsula, take this virtual trip insteadRead More
Matric pupils to rewrite exam papers that were leaked, Motshekga announces
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the Maths Paper 2 and the Physical Science Paper 2 will have to be rewritten.Read More
'Massive sigh of relief' as Garden Route spared from tighter Covid-19 rules
The Garden Route town of Knysna is getting ready to welcome visitors for the holiday tourism season after it was spared from a stricter lockdown.Read More
How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system: Sam Plaatjies shares his story
Memory loss. Difficulty talking. Loss of muscle control. Cape Town resident Sam Plaatjies describes how Covid-19 led to a rare autoimmune disorder of the nervous system.Read More
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%
Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.Read More
Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is supporting the Eastern Cape government in its effort to fight a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.Read More