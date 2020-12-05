[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife





Minister Mkhize has been visiting the Western Cape to assess the provincial government's management of the Covid-19 resurgence.

After visiting the Garden Route, Mkhize joined local authorities on Friday night in an operation to enforce Covid-19 compliance at popular hangouts.

The minister issued a non-compliance notice to the owners of Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha.

He was joined by Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and a team of law enforcement officials.

Both nightime establishments have been warned to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols or face closure.

On Twitter, Mkhize said he planned to "get in touch with the realities of night entertainment in the city".

WATCH: Cops confiscate booze from 'packed' Sandton club caught defying curfew

"We've just handed over a notice of non-compliance, which is the first step in before enforcement", Mkhize told journalists.

The Western Cape is dealing with a Covid-19 resurgence. Earlier this week, Premier Alan Winde told CapeTalk that authorities will be getting tougher on people and businesses who disregard Covid-19 safety regulations.

RELATED: WC authorities to clamp down on crowded events '250 gathering limit is too high

Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize and Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo arrive at Cubana in Green Point to access COVID-19 health protocol compliance.@Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/aQqiEHE3S0 — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) December 4, 2020

[LISTEN] Cubana in Green Point has been handed over a notice of non-compliance to COVID-19 environmental health protocols.



One of the issues here has been no social distancing and no wearing of face masks.



They will be given about 10 days to comply. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/m87hr8gfr9 — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) December 4, 2020

At Cubana in Green Point to encourage management to comply with regulations. #WCVisit04December pic.twitter.com/7Ere4Bbksl — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 4, 2020