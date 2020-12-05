Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
African-American poet Shane McCrae on growing up with racist white grandparents African-American writer Shane McCrae opens up about his tormented childhood and how it shaped his understanding of race and identi... 5 December 2020 9:18 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize issued compliance notices to the owners of Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha. 5 December 2020 8:46 AM
Expired learner and driver's licences now valid until August 2021: Mbalula Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the grace period for all driver's licences that have expired since 26 March. 5 December 2020 7:40 AM
View all Local
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts. 4 December 2020 3:03 PM
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
View all Business
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert

5 December 2020 9:55 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Financial planning
Money
Budget
budgeting
Certified Financial Planner
Financial Stress
Kirsty Scully

With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert advice.

Kirsty Scully, a certified financial planner at Core Wealth, says budgeting is one of the key ways to deal with financial stress.

Financial stress can be caused by debt, insufficient income, salary cuts, rising expenses, and economic uncertainty.

With the added pressure of the holiday season, it's important to get in control of your finances.

You can reduce your financial worry if you create and commit to a budgeting plan.

Scully says it's important to evaluate your financial priorities. Focusing on becoming debt-free and building a sound credit record are key areas.

But if you are really struggling with getting a handle on your budget and spending issues, do not be afraid to get outside help.

A financial planner or debt counsellor can help you manage your money, Scully advises.

There are so many people who have got financial stress out there... Don't be an ostrich and put your head in the sand, rather get up and see what you can do.

Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth

Budgeting is the one way that really helps people to ensure that they don't get into financial stress... or, if you are there already, you can then regain control and get yourself out of it.

Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth

If you know where you're spending your money, you'll then spend less.

Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


More from Lifestyle

faizel-and-the-stars-bookjpg

Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice

4 December 2020 3:16 PM

Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’.

Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge

4 December 2020 3:03 PM

The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts.

Read More arrow_forward

Peppa Pig 123rf

Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists

4 December 2020 12:06 PM

Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Cycle Tour

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

4 December 2020 11:27 AM

Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics

3 December 2020 2:41 PM

Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.

Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town by night 123rf.com

'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown'

3 December 2020 10:36 AM

The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season.

Read More arrow_forward

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions

2 December 2020 6:40 PM

There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts.

Read More arrow_forward

Steak braai 123rf

Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

2 December 2020 3:20 PM

"If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales.

Read More arrow_forward

heat-sun-sky-weather-image-pexels-photo-301599jpeg

Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips)

2 December 2020 12:29 PM

CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg.

Read More arrow_forward

