Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert





Kirsty Scully, a certified financial planner at Core Wealth, says budgeting is one of the key ways to deal with financial stress.

Financial stress can be caused by debt, insufficient income, salary cuts, rising expenses, and economic uncertainty.

With the added pressure of the holiday season, it's important to get in control of your finances.

You can reduce your financial worry if you create and commit to a budgeting plan.

Scully says it's important to evaluate your financial priorities. Focusing on becoming debt-free and building a sound credit record are key areas.

But if you are really struggling with getting a handle on your budget and spending issues, do not be afraid to get outside help.

A financial planner or debt counsellor can help you manage your money, Scully advises.

There are so many people who have got financial stress out there... Don't be an ostrich and put your head in the sand, rather get up and see what you can do. Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth

Budgeting is the one way that really helps people to ensure that they don't get into financial stress... or, if you are there already, you can then regain control and get yourself out of it. Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth

If you know where you're spending your money, you'll then spend less. Kirsty Scully, Certified Financial Planner - Core Wealth

