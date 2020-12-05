DA to hear from Phumzile Van Damme's lawyers over 'involuntary sabbatical'
Parliamentarian Phumzile Van Damme says she's been forced to take a three-month sabbatical against her will.
The outspoken MP took to Twitter on Friday afternoon and revealed that DA leader John Steenhuisen had instructed her to take a sabbatical for health reasons, without her asking for it.
In a series of Twitter posts, she alleges that the DA is using her illness to sideline her from the party.
"I’ve been open about being sick. I’ve been on sick leave for 3 months, ending 15 Dec. I informed the Chief Whip, I’d still focus on my committee work while on sick leave. I disclosed my illness even though I didn’t need to. So it is being used against me to sideline me", she tweeted.
In a statement released by the DA on Saturday, Steenhuisen revealed his new shadow cabinet, removing van Damme as shadow minister for communications.
She is being replaced by Zakhele Mbhele as the party spokesperson on communications and digital technologies in Parliament.
The DA's national spokesperson Natasha Mazzone told EWN on Saturday that the sabbatical was for Van Damme's own good.
However, Van Damme insists that her undisclosed illness has not compromised her abilities to perform her duties.
Van Damme supported Mbali Ntuli's candidacy for DA leader against Steenhuisen ahead of the party's elective conference several weeks ago.
She says she plans to challenge the decision in the new year
"I intend to abide by this instruction. I’m on sabbatical until 30 March 2021 as instructed. The party and I will talk through my lawyers in 2021", she tweeted on Saturday afternoon.
I intend to abide by this instruction. I’m on sabbatical until 30 March 2021 as instructed. The party and I will talk through my lawyers in 2021. https://t.co/9wVPgDhrCn— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 5, 2020
I have been informed by the Federal Leader of the DA @jsteenhuisen that he is granting me a sabbatical. I didn’t request it. He merely informed me. I could walk away, but I choose to stay, and challenge it ON PRINCIPLE.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 4, 2020
Did I drop the ball while I was sick? No. Even when I was sick, like I do when I am well, did I still outperform many of my colleagues? Yes. I asked for no sabbatical. I determine my health. My Drs determine my health. Not my employer.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 4, 2020
On the real, though, jokes aside. Please don’t worry about me, I’m OK. I’m a big girl. Thank you for all the kind messages. Especially the ones telling me to give up. That’s the best way to tell me not to give up. Love, peace and blessings ❤️— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) December 5, 2020
