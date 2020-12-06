Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career

6 December 2020 9:38 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Comedy
Theatre
Actor
Comedian
Schalk Bezuidenhout
Krismis Bonanza
standup comedy

Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of his career highlights.

Schalk Bezuidenhout was born in Kempton Park and studied theatre and performance at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

During his first year at university, he discovered the world of standup comedy. His first paying gig was at a strip club in Kempton Park called Rock Paradise Gentlemen's Club eight months later.

At first, Bezuidenhout says he was afraid that people wouldn't take him seriously as an actor because of his comedic work.

In 2018, he starred in the Afrikaans coming-of-age musical war drama Kanarie, earning himself legions more fans as a dramatic actor.

RELATED: Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout chats about his latest movie 'Kanarie'

He credits the film's director Christiaan Olwagen for the sucess of his role.

Bezuidenhout says he has now realised that comedy actors make some of the best dramatic actors.

He chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about his career, his latest show 'Krismis Bonanza', and his very supportive mom Greta Bezuidenhout.

I was always the funny guy at the braai.. I was the class clown, but I didn't think that I would do it [comedy] for a living one day. My focus was always more acting.

Schalk Bezuidenhout, actor and comedian

There are so many examples of comedians who are fantastic dramatic actors.

Schalk Bezuidenhout, actor and comedian

In order to make people laugh, you need to understand what makes them cry, and vice versa. If you can make someone laugh, you can definitely also make them cry - and I think it's harder to make someone laugh.

Schalk Bezuidenhout, actor and comedian

The first time I realised that I can make money from this [comedy] is the first time that I made money from this.

Schalk Bezuidenhout, actor and comedian

Eventually, as much as I love Cape Town, it just didn't make sense to live here anymore... I was flying up to Joburg sometimes two/three times a week, living out my suitcase.

Schalk Bezuidenhout, actor and comedian

Listen to Schalk Bezuidenhout chat to Sara-Jayne King:


