Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority





Bhanga was elected during a marathon council meeting late on Friday night, which was marred by chaos and drama after men barged into council chambers and forcefully removed speaker Buyelwa Mafaya.

We will now work to restore service delivery, stop corruption, and create an enabling environment for jobs.



Together we can take NMB forward – we have done it before and we will do it again. pic.twitter.com/2r6EeddyNV — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 5, 2020

Bhanga was the only nominee and was chosen to lead the city.

He takes over from Tshonono Buyeye, who has been serving as acting mayor.

The position has been vacant since December 2019 after former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani, who succumbed to Covid-19 last month, was ousted through a motion of no confidence.

Bhanga will have his hands full after Nelson Mandela Bay was officially declared a Covid-19 hotspot last week.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced additional Covid-19 restrictions for the metro.

Alcohol sales from retail outlets have been cut to four days a week, a 10pm curfew has been introduced and the consumption of alcohol at public venues has been banned.

Bhanga held a press conference on Saturday where he outlined his turnaround strategy for the Eastern Cape city.

Rising cases of Covid-19, a drought, service delivery, and rooting out corruption are some of his top priorities.