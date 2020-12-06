Are there benefits to bathing in red wine? Spa in Franschhoek offers vinotherapy





The Santé Wellness Retreat and Spa near Franschhoek offers vinotherapy as part of its signature treatments.

The spa has a range of creative, unique and natural treatments, says spa executive Lizandie Rossouw.

Grape skin, pulp, seeds and extracts are combined with a unique blend of essential oils as part of the treatment.

Clients get to soak in their vinotherapy tub, which is filled with crushed grapes, grape skin, and vine extract to relax, moisturise and figh the effects of free radical damage, Rossouw explains.

According to Santé, the treatment is designed to hydrate, improve fine lines and wrinkles and revitalize.

They also have a red grape and clay full-body wrap that nourishes the body and eliminates toxins. Click here for the full brochure of treatments on offer.

The vinotherapy that we do here at Santé is our trademark so you can only have this experience at Santé. Lizandie Rossouw, Spa Executive - Santé Wellness Retreat and Spa

It is basically cuttages put together, we use everything from the grapes... The organic red grape skin, the pulp, the seeds, the extract. Lizandie Rossouw, Spa Executive - Santé Wellness Retreat and Spa

It's absolutely amazing for your body. It's very high in antioxidants, hydrating and for fighting against the free radicals. Lizandie Rossouw, Spa Executive - Santé Wellness Retreat and Spa

