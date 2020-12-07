CoCT shuts down community book exchange, 'they said it was a public nuisance'





Booksie the Booktroll was an initiative started in the suburb of Bothasig where anyone could take books out and make donations of old books in kind. But it came to an end after city officials acted on complaints made by a few neighbours.

The local Cape Town pavement 'Booksie' cupboard book exchange has been shut down, despite running successfully for two years it is self-monitored.

Denise Riddle, the founder of Booksie the Booktroll chats to Refilwe Moloto.

When the City of Cape Town came to shut it down, they could not give us the by-law under which it was shut down. They did say it was a public nuisance. Denise Riddle, Founder - Booksie the Booktroll

Riddle says the action was not a surprise as this particular neighbour constantly complains about everything.

It makes no sense to me, it really makes no sense. Denise Riddle, Founder - Booksie the Booktroll

She says she has left the cupboards on the verge as people want the book swap to continue.

We decided as a collective to keep Booksie up so we are actually being a little bit naughty and Booksie is still on the pavement. Denise Riddle, Founder - Booksie the Booktroll

