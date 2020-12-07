FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?





Many companies schedule their December pay run so that employees get their salary earlier than normal, and in many cases, this means that they get paid on the 15th instead of the 25th.

But does this give banks the right to run to the front of the queue and run their debit orders earlier as well?

Brendyn Lotz, a journalist from Hypertext Media received a message from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on the 15th of December.

Lotz talks to Refilwe Moloto about his experience.

He explains the SMS was received after hours.

Lotz makes the point that there is a portion of the population who do not receive December salary's on the 15th, so why does the bank not first ask customers if they are willing to shift the debit orders.

The Breakfast Show has offered FNB a right of reply.