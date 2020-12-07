[LISTEN] Nicolette Kinnear, wife of slain top cop speaks out
Charl Kinnear was one of this country's most dedicated officers. For decades he put his life on the line to pursue some of the most dangerous underworld figures and criminal syndicates.
Sadly, earlier this year, the Cape cop was shot dead outside his home. This after his protection detail had been removed.
His wife, Nicolette is now picking the reins her husband clutched so tightly, as she now searches for justice for Charl Kinnear, a dedicated cop, a husband, and a father.
She shares her thoughts and feelings with Refilwe Moloto.
It's been a very difficult time in trying to explain this man - huge heart, giant teddy bear and yet he had this fearless nature which he needed for the investigations he did. Charl had a 'never give up' attitude.Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of slain Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear
She says he never gave up on old unsolved cases and carried some of the most brutal case dockets with him.
He firmly believed as forensics improved over the years he would continually submit and would eventually find the murderer or perpetrator of that hideous crime. he would relentlessly continue grinding away.Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of slain Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear
He believed in making a difference.Nicolette Kinnear, Wife of slain Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear
Listen to her moving interview below:
