Revenge porn and malicious online messages a step closer to being criminalised
After what feels like many years and much consultation, South Africa's Cybercrimes Bill was passed by Parliament last week.
It now lies on the president's desk to be signed into law.
The law will be criminalising the distribution of harmful messages
Individuals can obtain protection orders because of online acts
The disclosure of intimate images is criminalised
Sarah Hoffman is a lawyer with a special interest in digital privacy and co-founded Klikd, which provides real tools for parents to help their children use social media safely and responsibly.
Hoffman talks to Refilwe Molotos about how South Africa should soon have new laws around cybercrimes which affects every single internet user.
With regards to the issue of revenge porn, Hoffman says this is the second piece of legislation that sees this officially criminalised, and is a positive step.
The Act says specifically criminalises the disclosure of an intimate image and it talks about images where you can actually identify in some way, whether it be through words or visuals, the person who is in the data image, and where it is distributed without their consent.Sarah Hoffman, Co-Founder - Klickd
The Act will also allow a person to apply to the magistrate's court for a protection order to prevent the further disclosure of that image, she adds.
Although these laws are welcomed, she says the problem with digital content is just how difficult it is to contain it once it is on the internet.
The biggest reason behind this new bill is the rise of cybercrime.Sarah Hoffman, Co-Founder - Klickd
The Bill criminalises hacking, malware, and ransomware.
Where big companies have ransomware attacks...and hold a companies' data hostage, and want some kind of payment, usually these days some kind of bitcoin, and this is not criminalised and companies will have to report this immediately.Sarah Hoffman, Co-Founder - Klickd
Another key area of the new Bill is called 'malicious communications. Hoffman explains that this is the distribution of harmful data messages which incite damage to property or incite violence or even threaten such damage or violence.
These kinds of data messages are specifically criminalisedSarah Hoffman, Co-Founder - Klickd
Revenge porn and malicious communications are most applicable to the everyday person, she says.
What is nice about the mechanism of a protection order is you can get that interim order granted with immediate effect.Sarah Hoffman, Co-Founder - Klickd
Listen to the interview with Sarah Hoffman below:
More from Local
A miracle? Corpse unscathed by fire that destroyed hearse and coffin in Paarl
A Paarl funeral service has confirmed that the body inside a hearse that caught fire over the weekend was not damaged.Read More
News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil
A matric pupil tells CapeTalk that she has been battling to come to terms with the matric rewrite after putting so much effort into preparing for her exam.Read More
Official 'Plett Rage' up in the air after Covid-19 spreads at Ballito event
The head of the Western Cape Health Department says it's highly unlikely that an event permit will be approved for Plett Rage in January.Read More
DBE will have to defend matric rewrite in court, says Education DG
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it will defend its matric exam rewrite decision in court.Read More
[LISTEN] Nicolette Kinnear, wife of slain top cop speaks out
Earlier this year, Cape anti-gang unit's Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home after his protection detail was removed.Read More
FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?
Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December.Read More
CoCT shuts down community book exchange, 'they said it was a public nuisance'
Denise Riddle, founder of 'Booksie the Booktroll' Kerbside cupboard says a Bothasig neighbour complained and had it shut down.Read More
Are there benefits to bathing in red wine? Spa in Franschhoek offers vinotherapy
Vinotherapy is a recent trend being used by spas for potential rejuvenation and healing.Read More
African-American poet Shane McCrae on growing up with racist white grandparents
African-American writer Shane McCrae opens up about his tormented childhood and how it shaped his understanding of race and identity.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife
Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize visited Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha on Friday night.Read More
More from Politics
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor
Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew.Read More
[LISTEN] Nicolette Kinnear, wife of slain top cop speaks out
Earlier this year, Cape anti-gang unit's Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home after his protection detail was removed.Read More
CoCT shuts down community book exchange, 'they said it was a public nuisance'
Denise Riddle, founder of 'Booksie the Booktroll' Kerbside cupboard says a Bothasig neighbour complained and had it shut down.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority
The DA's Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as the new Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
DA to hear from Phumzile Van Damme's lawyers over 'involuntary sabbatical'
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she'll be communicating with the party via her lawyers next year after DA leader John Steenhuisen placed her on a forced sabbatical.Read More
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook
'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission
Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission.Read More
Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed as ATM head to court over secret ballot
The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed.Read More