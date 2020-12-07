DBE will have to defend matric rewrite in court, says Education DG





The department's Director-General Mathanzima Mweli says the DBE has received a number of lawyers' letters regarding the matric rewrite.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Friday that matric pupils nationwide would need to rewrite Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 after they were leaked last month.

At least one law firm has indicated that it will be taking court action against the DBE over its decision.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) says it will be filing an urgent court interdict to reverse the decision on Monday.

Mweli says the DBE has not received legal papers from Sadtu, as of Monday morning.

He tells CapeTalk that the department is to prepared to defend its decision in court when teachers' unions and other education stakeholders challenge it.

We've received letters from about three or four law firms, but we haven't received anything from Sadtu. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

Sadtu did indicate on Friday that they intend to approach the court and challenge the decision, but we've received nothing from them so far. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

Indeed, we will have to go to and explain to the court and defend the decision that we have made. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

Mweli says all five teachers' unions indicated that they would not support the matric rewrite when the DBE consulted them several days ago.

Education quality council Umalusi told the DBE that the leaked matric papers were "irrevocably compromised" because the department could not measure the true extent of the leak.

Umalusi asked whether we know the extent of the leak, and that we could not answer with confidence. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

Umalusi used strong words to say that the paper has been irrevocably compromised... You cannot result anyone on a paper that is irrevocably compromised. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

Mathematics Paper will be written on Tuesday 15 December 2020 at 2pm, and Physical Sciences Paper 2 will be written on Thursday 17 December 2020 at 9am.

