Official 'Plett Rage' up in the air after Covid-19 spreads at Ballito event





A large number of Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have been traced back to a Matric Rage Festival held in Ballito last week.

All matrics pupils who recently attended the popular Rage parties have been instructed to self-quarantine after the parties were identified as super-spreader events.

We wish to make an urgent announcement to all parents and learners regarding a super- spreader event that has been identified. pic.twitter.com/YMcnPA3QYx — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 6, 2020

The Western Cape leg of the popular Rage festival was scheduled to take place in Plettenberg Bay last week, but it was postponed after provincial authorities denied the application for an event permit.

Although the official event did not go ahead, there have been reports that matric pupils went ahead with their own parties.

The official Plett Rage event has been postponed and is scheduled to take place from 29 January 2021 until 6 February 2021.

However, it's uncertain whether the event will still go ahead given the health risks, especially along the Garden Route district.

The Western Cape's Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete says he doesn't forsee the event being approved.

Ballito Rage was a wake-up call... We should not be having those events.. Ballito Rage led to cases in KZN and Gauteng... how wide is that circle going to spend across the ounrty? Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

When the health department was asked in the Disaster Management system for the Plett Rage, there was no way that we were going to support a Plett Rage in the current situation as planned in November/December. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The application is set for January but it still has to go through the health department... I cannot see us saying that that will be safe. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The Western Cape's Local Government Department says Disater Risk Management officials have decided not to approve any big events along the Garden Route amid the Covid-19 resurgence.

Local government spokesperson James Brent-Styan has condemned those youngsters who have proceeded with their own large gatherings despite the Plett Rage event being put on ice.

There was a plan to have the Plett Rage and the permit wasn't granted. It was put on ice and then it was postponed to January... We will have to see whether it goes ahead of not, but it will depend of the medical issues. James Brent-Styan, Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

The issue isn't the official Plett Rage event. The problem is that there are unofficial things that are popping up... People that are koppig and decide that they are going to have a party anyway. James Brent-Styan, Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

The Disaster Management centre in the Garden Route... took the decision to not provide permits for any big events. James Brent-Styan, Spokesperson for MEC Anton Bredell

