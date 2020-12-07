WCED: No grounds for action against Brackenfell teachers over matric farewell





Brackenfell High School has been the centre of controversy over a matric party that was held at a private venue where only white learners attended.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has now established that matric function was a private event that was attended by learners from various schools.

WCED officials have found no evidence of racism or wrongdoing on the part of the school.

There were 42 learners from Brackenfell High School and 30 pupils from other surrounding schools who attended the event in October.

It was not a “school event” -WCED finds

A parent apparently arranged the function after the school’s official matric farewell was cancelled. The invitation was widely circulated, via WhatsApp groups.

According to the WCED's report, the evidence indicates that invitations were circulated to all matric classes.

There is also no evidence that people were excluded based on their race.

"The event was arranged at a private venue (a wine farm) on 17 October 2020. Tickets cost R500 each. I have seen the invitation, and there is no reference to the school at all", says Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

It is thus clear that this was a private event that was organised by parents of learners, who were disappointed that the formal school farewell had been cancelled. The fact that people from other schools attended, shows that it was not a “school event”. It was not held on school property, as has been widely reported, despite repeated corrections. Debbie Schäfer, Western Cape Education MEC

No grounds for disciplinary action

The MEC says there are also no grounds to take action against teachers who attended the private event.

"Four teachers were invited in their personal capacities, as they had close personal links to the organising parent. The school was aware that the event was happening, but the school and the organisers regarded it as a private event. It was thus not necessary to seek approval of the principal or the SGB", Schäfer says in a media statement.

Supervision at the event was strictly maintained by parents only.

A photographer, who is also used by the school, was asked to take photos at the event, and uploaded images from the event on the school’s website in error.

Objections were then raised by other parents. The school did not give permission for this to be done, and the photos were removed, Schäfer adds.

