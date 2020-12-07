'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor
Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report about the events that transpired on Friday and what has happened subsequently.
RELATED: Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority
What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city.Nqaba Bhanga, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
Bhanga describes how a group of bodyguards pushed their way into the Council chamber and removed the Speaker, Buyelwa Mafaya.
They purported as if they were hijacking the Speaker because the Speaker did not want to implement a court order for a mayor to be elected on the basis that the ANC is the minority in the city.Nqaba Bhanga, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
Those scenes confirm the fact that last year 21 people were assassinated because of wrong political decisions.Nqaba Bhanga, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
What the Speaker has done is unbelievable and should be stopped.Nqaba Bhanga, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
The area also has seen an upsurge of Covid-19 infections on top of this political crisis.
I am telling you the people fear here. It is only that the DA has taken over that people now start to say, look, we want peace and stability.Nqaba Bhanga, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
We draw a line between the administration and politics. It is very important. Interfering in the tender process results in this fighting.Nqaba Bhanga, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
He says regarding Covid-19, roadblocks are being installed throughout the metro to enforce the curfew and certain hotspots will be closed down.
The issue here is also about enforcement and education.Nqaba Bhanga, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
We don't want to impose ourselves [on communites]. We want to take them along as partners in this fight against Covid-19.Nqaba Bhanga, Mayor - Nelson Mandela Bay
Listen to the new mayor of NMB below:
