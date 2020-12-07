News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil





Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Friday that matric pupils nationwide would need to rewrite Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 after they were leaked last month.

Matric learner Khanya says she sacrificed her sleep while studying for Maths paper 2.

She says news of the matric rewrite has been very difficult to process after a tough academic year due to Covid-19.

I didn't sleep at night trying to make sure that I get good marks, and all of a sudden you hear that you have to repeat the exams and that didn't sit well with me. Khanya, matric pupil

I have prepared so much for the last exam. [The rewrite] has been a very painful thing to hear. Khanya, matric pupil

At the same time, Khanya says some of her peers who did not prepare for the previous papers are using the matric rewrite as an opportunity to get better results.

She says matric pupils from underresourced schools did not get enough academic support this year.

Some of the students from my school are saying it's fine [to rewrite] because they can fix mistakes they made on the first exam. Khanya, matric pupil

