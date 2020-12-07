Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak
The organisers of the Rage Festival have postponed all upcoming events until further notice.
This comes after a Covid-19 outbreak linked to the Ballito Rage held from 27 November to 4 December.
Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize on Sunday urged all Rage attendees to immediately go into a 10-day quarantine period after the Ballito leg was identified as super-spreader event.
The Joburg Rage was scheduled for 12 and 13 December, Plett Rage for 29 January until 6 February, and the event in Jeffreys Bay from 15 December to 22 December.
The health department has welcomed the announcement that all upcoming events have been postponed.
The department's Dr. Anban Pillay says many of the Rage attendees held their own after-party events, creating a significant spread of the virus.
We are very happy with the response from the Rage organisers. I think that they have responded appropriately to postpone these events until we get a handle on Covid-19 in the country.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General of Health Regulation and Compliance - Health Department
The contribution that these festivals have made to the burden of Covid-19 has been significant. It's been a super-spreader event.Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General of Health Regulation and Compliance - Health Department
Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
