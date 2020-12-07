'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Tribunal holds hearings to examine Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's conduct
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 17:05
DBE on Matric exam rewrites
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 17:20
England's first ODI in South Africa abandoned due to Covid cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on winning the 2020 Booker prize for his first novel, Shuggie Bain
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Douglas Stuart - Winner of the 2020 Booker Prize
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Covid-19 & lockdowns forced half of small businesses in South Africa to close
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darlene Menzies - CEO at Finfind
Today at 18:49
Car subscriptions coming to SA - Avis and FlexClub
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tinashe Ruzane - Flexclub at CEO & Co-Founder
Today at 19:08
A cautionary tale about the vaccine-optimism priced into global stock markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of SANBS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jonathan Louw - CEO at South African National Blood Service (SANBS)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
A miracle? Corpse unscathed by fire that destroyed hearse and coffin in Paarl A Paarl funeral service has confirmed that the body inside a hearse that caught fire over the weekend was not damaged. 7 December 2020 4:10 PM
News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil A matric pupil tells CapeTalk that she has been battling to come to terms with the matric rewrite after putting so much effort int... 7 December 2020 1:50 PM
Official 'Plett Rage' up in the air after Covid-19 spreads at Ballito event The head of the Western Cape Health Department says it's highly unlikely that an event permit will be approved for Plett Rage in J... 7 December 2020 12:20 PM
View all Local
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew. 7 December 2020 1:39 PM
Revenge porn and malicious online messages a step closer to being criminalised South Africa's Cybercrimes Bill was passed by Parliament last week and awaits the President's signature in order to become law. 7 December 2020 9:06 AM
[LISTEN] Nicolette Kinnear, wife of slain top cop speaks out Earlier this year, Cape anti-gang unit's Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home after his protection detail was removed. 7 December 2020 7:57 AM
View all Politics
FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck? Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December. 7 December 2020 7:18 AM
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts. 4 December 2020 3:03 PM
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
View all Business
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Opinion
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday

7 December 2020 3:13 PM
by Qama Qukula
Twitter
John Maytham
James Blunt
James Blunt book
How to be a Complete and Utter Blunt

Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to online trolls.

The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker released a hilarious biography titled 'How To Be A Complete and Utter Blunt: Diary of a Reluctant Social Media Sensation'.

Join Afternoon Drive host John Maytham as he chats to James Blunt about his book on Tuesday at 5:45pm.


More from Entertainment

Schalk Bezuidenhout

I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career

6 December 2020 9:38 AM

Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of his career highlights.

Peppa Pig 123rf

Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists

4 December 2020 12:06 PM

Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children.

Craig Lucas Happy MV

It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy'

3 December 2020 3:56 PM

Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' which he released four months ago.

myfanparkpng

Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger

2 December 2020 8:49 PM

The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star.

John Grisham The Appeal book cover 123rf

John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm

1 December 2020 9:34 AM

"I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham.

somizi-bookpng

Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021

29 November 2020 11:11 AM

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.

130219oscarcourt.jpg

I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series

28 November 2020 10:41 AM

The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project.

this-is-not-a-burialjpg

'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination

28 November 2020 8:07 AM

'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 2021 Oscars.

what-a-life-sho-madjozi-mixtape

Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration

27 November 2020 7:14 PM

South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'.

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront

25 November 2020 1:09 PM

From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen.

Trending

Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Lifestyle

DBE will have to defend matric rewrite in court, says Education DG

Local

FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

Local Business

EWN Highlights

MEC Schäfer: Claims of discrimination at Brackenfell High will be addressed

7 December 2020 4:40 PM

UK rules out any more Brexit talks next year: Downing Street

7 December 2020 3:44 PM

Rest of Proteas ODI series against England postponed amid rising COVID cases

7 December 2020 3:30 PM

