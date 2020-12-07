'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday
The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker released a hilarious biography titled 'How To Be A Complete and Utter Blunt: Diary of a Reluctant Social Media Sensation'.
Join Afternoon Drive host John Maytham as he chats to James Blunt about his book on Tuesday at 5:45pm.
