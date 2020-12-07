A miracle? Corpse unscathed by fire that destroyed hearse and coffin in Paarl
Willy's and Gallico Funeral Services says the funeral proceedings went ahead as scheduled on Saturday morning, despite one of its hearses spontaneously catching alight.
Pictures and videos of the flaming hearse were widely shared on social media over the weekend.
December 5, 2020
The hearse and the coffin were destroyed, but the driver and dead body survived the incident unharmed.
"The fire was intense and the coffin significantly damaged, but the undertaker has confirmed that the body did not suffer damage", the Drakenstein Municipality confirmed on Facebook.
Edgar Petersen, the spokesperson for Willy’s and Gallico, has described the incident as a miraculous act of God.
After the fire, Petersen says the corpse was transferred into another high-quality wood casket and transported in a different hearse to ensure the proper burial of the deceased.
He says insurance assessors are investigating the cause of the fire.
I can sum it up in one word: a miracle.Edgar J Petersen, Spokesperson - Funeral services at Willy’s and Gallico
We cannot explain in any human terms what happened... The coffin was severely damaged. The hearse was totally destroyed. Even the material inside the coffin was still white.Edgar J Petersen, Spokesperson - Funeral services at Willy’s and Gallico
The vehicle caught alight. In terms of the origin of the fire, that we will leave to the insurance assessors.Edgar J Petersen, Spokesperson - Funeral services at Willy’s and Gallico
What happened on Saturday was clearly an incident that nobody could have foreseen.Edgar J Petersen, Spokesperson - Funeral services at Willy’s and Gallico
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased issued a statement over the weekend thanking the funeral service for how it handled the incident.
"Willy’s and Gallico Funeral Service handled the crisis with dignity and passion during the incidental fire on one of their funeral cars", the statement reads.
Listen to the story on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
