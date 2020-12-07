Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: What we have and still have to learn about COVID-19
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Marc Mendleson - Chair, Ministerial Advisory Committee on Drug-Resistant Infections at University of Cape Town.
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
By any meanings necessary: An allegory about the ANC and corruption
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School of Governance lecturer
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan, debunked SARS 'rogue unit' In her latest legal blow, the High Court found that the Public Protector did not conduct a proper investigation and relied on "dis... 7 December 2020 5:35 PM
A miracle? Corpse unscathed by fire that destroyed hearse and coffin in Paarl A Paarl funeral service has confirmed that the body inside a hearse that caught fire over the weekend was not damaged. 7 December 2020 4:10 PM
News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil A matric pupil tells CapeTalk that she has been battling to come to terms with the matric rewrite after putting so much effort int... 7 December 2020 1:50 PM
View all Local
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew. 7 December 2020 1:39 PM
View all Politics
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck? Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December. 7 December 2020 7:18 AM
View all Business
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Sport
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020 7:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Motoring
Cars
Personal finance
making ends meet
flexclub
Tinashe Ruzane
car subscription
vehicle subscription

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Need a new car?

You may want to consider choosing from the variety of “car subscriptions” offered by FlexClub and its partners.

You pay a monthly fee which covers maintenance and insurance.

Subscribers may cancel at any time.

Trending motoring articles:

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and cofounder at FlexClub.

There’s no long-term commitment… It’s like dating your car before marrying it!

Tinashe Ruzane, CEO - FlexClub

Trending, right now, on The Money Show:

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


7 December 2020 7:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Motoring
Cars
Personal finance
making ends meet
flexclub
Tinashe Ruzane
car subscription
vehicle subscription

More from MyMoney Online

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE Johannesburg Stock Exchange 123rf 123rfbusiness

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

new-pep-logo2jpg

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Netcare profits hit by Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

23 November 2020 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki Celerio 123rf

[REVIEW] Best new 'cheap' small car in South Africa

18 November 2020 3:12 PM

A listener asks petrolhead Ciro de Siena which small car (e.g. VW Up, Suzuki Celerio, Toyota Aygo) gets his stamp of approval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor elderly woman counting money retirement 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy homeowner first-time property 123rf 123rfbusiness

Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now

12 November 2020 11:56 AM

Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars

12 November 2020 10:38 AM

The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Datsun-go-car-dealership

New car sales in South Africa increases for the 4th month in a row

11 November 2020 2:33 PM

In the market for a new car? There are deals galore, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying

11 November 2020 12:02 PM

A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

Business Opinion Politics

Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order

Business Opinion Politics

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC Gauteng MPL resigns, paves way for Parks Tau’s appointment as MEC

7 December 2020 7:09 PM

UK readies 'V-Day' COVID vaccination campaign

7 December 2020 7:07 PM

Decision to rewrite leaked exams not meant to punish matric pupils - Umalusi

7 December 2020 6:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA