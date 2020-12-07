Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa





Need a new car?

You may want to consider choosing from the variety of “car subscriptions” offered by FlexClub and its partners.

You pay a monthly fee which covers maintenance and insurance.

Subscribers may cancel at any time.

Trending motoring articles:

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tinashe Ruzane, CEO and cofounder at FlexClub.

There’s no long-term commitment… It’s like dating your car before marrying it! Tinashe Ruzane, CEO - FlexClub

Trending, right now, on The Money Show:

Listen to the interview in the audio below.