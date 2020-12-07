High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan, debunked SARS 'rogue unit'





The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside the Public Protector's report into the so-called SARS “rogue unit”.

The court has also issued a punitive costs order against Busisiwe Mkwebane and described her conduct in the matter as "egregious".

The court has found Mkwebane relied on discredited information while compiling her report, says News24 journalist Kyle Cowan.

It ruled that she showed a bias towards former SARS commissioner Pravin Gordhan and former SARS exec Ivan Pillay.

It's an exceptionally strong judgment, but unfortunately, these kinds of comments surrounding the Public Protector are something that we've seen before from our courts. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

It's devastating of her conduct. It shows that she did not conduct a proper investigation and it's a very serious issue: Is the Public Protector acting in the public's interest? Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

There was a unit, but it was never rogue... The court has made it clear.... There have been 81 investigations in the course of 7 years no one has been able to present evidence that this unit conducted illegal spying or illegal intelligence gathering. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Last week, the Western Cape High Court has denied Mkhwebane leave to appeal its judgment, which clears the way for a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane had approached the court in an attempt to suspend the parliamentary process that may see her axed.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has appointed a three-member panel to decide whether or not Mkhwebane has a case to answer.

The panel has 90 days to report back on whether or not a parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office should go ahead.

It will be headed by retired Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Bess Nkabinde, reports EWN's Babalo Ndenze.

The other panel members are advocates Dumisa Ntsebeza and Johan de Waal, who are both senior counsel.

