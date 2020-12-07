Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: What we have and still have to learn about COVID-19
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Marc Mendleson - Chair, Ministerial Advisory Committee on Drug-Resistant Infections at University of Cape Town.
Today at 21:05
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
By any meanings necessary: An allegory about the ANC and corruption
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Wits School of Governance lecturer
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan, debunked SARS 'rogue unit' In her latest legal blow, the High Court found that the Public Protector did not conduct a proper investigation and relied on "dis... 7 December 2020 5:35 PM
A miracle? Corpse unscathed by fire that destroyed hearse and coffin in Paarl A Paarl funeral service has confirmed that the body inside a hearse that caught fire over the weekend was not damaged. 7 December 2020 4:10 PM
News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil A matric pupil tells CapeTalk that she has been battling to come to terms with the matric rewrite after putting so much effort int... 7 December 2020 1:50 PM
View all Local
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew. 7 December 2020 1:39 PM
View all Politics
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck? Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December. 7 December 2020 7:18 AM
View all Business
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Sport
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan, debunked SARS 'rogue unit'

7 December 2020 5:35 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector
High Court
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
SARS report
SARS rogue unit report

In her latest legal blow, the High Court found that the Public Protector did not conduct a proper investigation and relied on "discredited" information.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside the Public Protector's report into the so-called SARS “rogue unit”.

The court has also issued a punitive costs order against Busisiwe Mkwebane and described her conduct in the matter as "egregious".

The court has found Mkwebane relied on discredited information while compiling her report, says News24 journalist Kyle Cowan.

It ruled that she showed a bias towards former SARS commissioner Pravin Gordhan and former SARS exec Ivan Pillay.

It's an exceptionally strong judgment, but unfortunately, these kinds of comments surrounding the Public Protector are something that we've seen before from our courts.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

It's devastating of her conduct. It shows that she did not conduct a proper investigation and it's a very serious issue: Is the Public Protector acting in the public's interest?

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

There was a unit, but it was never rogue... The court has made it clear.... There have been 81 investigations in the course of 7 years no one has been able to present evidence that this unit conducted illegal spying or illegal intelligence gathering.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Last week, the Western Cape High Court has denied Mkhwebane leave to appeal its judgment, which clears the way for a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane had approached the court in an attempt to suspend the parliamentary process that may see her axed.

RELATED: Parly to move ahead with impeachment process after Mkhwebane's latest court blow

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has appointed a three-member panel to decide whether or not Mkhwebane has a case to answer.

The panel has 90 days to report back on whether or not a parliamentary inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office should go ahead.

It will be headed by retired Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Bess Nkabinde, reports EWN's Babalo Ndenze.

The other panel members are advocates Dumisa Ntsebeza and Johan de Waal, who are both senior counsel.

Listen to the latest on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


7 December 2020 5:35 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector
High Court
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
SARS report
SARS rogue unit report

More from Local

hearse-firepng

A miracle? Corpse unscathed by fire that destroyed hearse and coffin in Paarl

7 December 2020 4:10 PM

A Paarl funeral service has confirmed that the body inside a hearse that caught fire over the weekend was not damaged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

matric-examsjpg

News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil

7 December 2020 1:50 PM

A matric pupil tells CapeTalk that she has been battling to come to terms with the matric rewrite after putting so much effort into preparing for her exam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rage-tn-2jpg

Official 'Plett Rage' up in the air after Covid-19 spreads at Ballito event

7 December 2020 12:20 PM

The head of the Western Cape Health Department says it's highly unlikely that an event permit will be approved for Plett Rage in January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180308 gavel-2-genericjpg

DBE will have to defend matric rewrite in court, says Education DG

7 December 2020 10:56 AM

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says it will defend its matric exam rewrite decision in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cybercrime phishing scams fraud hacking 123rfcrime 123rf

Revenge porn and malicious online messages a step closer to being criminalised

7 December 2020 9:06 AM

South Africa's Cybercrimes Bill was passed by Parliament last week and awaits the President's signature in order to become law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nicollettejpg

[LISTEN] Nicolette Kinnear, wife of slain top cop speaks out

7 December 2020 7:57 AM

Earlier this year, Cape anti-gang unit's Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home after his protection detail was removed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Upset man holding credit card with laptop on background 123rf

FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

7 December 2020 7:18 AM

Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

booksie-the-booktrolljpeg

CoCT shuts down community book exchange, 'they said it was a public nuisance'

7 December 2020 6:33 AM

Denise Riddle, founder of 'Booksie the Booktroll' Kerbside cupboard says a Bothasig neighbour complained and had it shut down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sante-spa-vinotherapypng

Are there benefits to bathing in red wine? Spa in Franschhoek offers vinotherapy

6 December 2020 11:58 AM

Vinotherapy is a recent trend being used by spas for potential rejuvenation and healing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shane-mcraejpg

African-American poet Shane McCrae on growing up with racist white grandparents

5 December 2020 9:18 AM

African-American writer Shane McCrae opens up about his tormented childhood and how it shaped his understanding of race and identity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

Business Opinion Politics

Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order

Business Opinion Politics

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC Gauteng MPL resigns, paves way for Parks Tau’s appointment as MEC

7 December 2020 7:09 PM

UK readies 'V-Day' COVID vaccination campaign

7 December 2020 7:07 PM

Decision to rewrite leaked exams not meant to punish matric pupils - Umalusi

7 December 2020 6:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA