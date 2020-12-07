Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
GBV/16 days: Ihata Shelter kicks off an Orphans and Vulnerable Children Sponsorship
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter
Today at 05:10
No findings of racism at Brackenfell High, EFF responds
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Melikhaya Xego - Western Cape Chairperson at EFF
Today at 05:46
SASSA explains, appealing an unsuccessful covid-19 grant application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Why this year's cherry crop is lower
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ansu Matthee - Kiosk Manager / supervisor at Klondyke Cherry Farm
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday - End of days for Adobe Flash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ruan Jooste - Associate Editor at Business Maverick
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Pauli Van Wyk on latest blow dealt to Public Protector
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 07:20
Promising Cape muso slain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sandy Schuter - Strandfontein CPF chairperson
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Prof Salim Abdool Karim on SA's super spreader events
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Professor Salim Abdool Karim - chairperson of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
Today at 08:21
Trucking mustn't go the way of the taxi industry
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
WCED-Brackenfell inevstigation and matric re writing exams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kerry Mauchline, Schafer spokesperson
Today at 10:08
US- Latest on the transition from the insane to the sane in the White House
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
16 days of activism,domestic workers and how to ensure a sfe working environment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Moore - Md at Mining Indaba.
Today at 12:27
Inquiry into whether Judge John Hlophe is fit to hold office has begun - Judges Matter explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Today at 12:40
Covid-19: Now for the good news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Follow up: the true cost of homelessness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
No Items to show
Latest Local
High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan, debunked SARS 'rogue unit' In her latest legal blow, the High Court found that the Public Protector did not conduct a proper investigation and relied on "dis... 7 December 2020 5:35 PM
A miracle? Corpse unscathed by fire that destroyed hearse and coffin in Paarl A Paarl funeral service has confirmed that the body inside a hearse that caught fire over the weekend was not damaged. 7 December 2020 4:10 PM
News of Maths paper 2 rewrite was very painful to hear, says matric pupil A matric pupil tells CapeTalk that she has been battling to come to terms with the matric rewrite after putting so much effort int... 7 December 2020 1:50 PM
View all Local
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew. 7 December 2020 1:39 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development. 7 December 2020 8:14 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Sport
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
View all Entertainment
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
People are doing Quality Street audits...the results are tragic and hilarious A Twitter scandal has erupted over how few of their fave chocs are in a box and a disproportionate number of people's least faves. 2 December 2020 6:50 AM
View all World
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

The economic devastation wrought by the lockdown in South Africa can hardly be fathomed.

We forgot to feed our children while millions of people lost their jobs.

The lockdown also destroyed 42.7% of small businesses in South Africa, according to a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

For more detail, read “Lockdown forced nearly half of small businesses in South Africa to close: study” – BusinessTech

Image courtesy of Michael Spring (123rf)

Trending, right now, on “The Money Show”:


More from Small Business Focus

Small business owners entrepreneurs entrepreneurship 123rf 123rfbusiness

South Africans preferred buying from small businesses this Black Friday - data

30 November 2020 6:49 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco, SA’s largest independent mobile point-of-sale provider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lightbulb-ideajpg

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time coins money pexels

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

26 October 2020 8:09 PM

Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

onionjpg

Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs

2 July 2020 9:42 PM

Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Positioning your business for success

23 January 2020 8:25 PM

Positioning your business for success - what does this phrase even mean?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small business owners entrepreneurs entrepreneurship 123rf 123rfbusiness

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-novemberpng

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)

3 December 2020 6:07 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday (3 December) on how the government is responding to the resurgence of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-cticc-covid-19-hospitaljpg

We’ve got this! – Premier Alan Winde (on Covid-19 resurgence in Western Cape)

3 December 2020 3:41 PM

The resurgence of Covid-19 in the Western Cape is now entrenched. The Premier has a plan, says Kaylynn Palm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pfizerjpg

Applications for vaccine approval in SA could start next week - SAHPRA

3 December 2020 2:42 PM

On Wednesday Britain became the first Western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for general, with rollout expected next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Barack Obama and George W Bush wikimedia commons

Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

3 December 2020 12:27 PM

The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril4gif

Rumour has it... President Ramaphosa to address South Africa on Covid-19 tonight

3 December 2020 10:00 AM

It's now official. CapeTalk confirms there will be another "family meeting" at 8 pm on Thursday (3 December).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

3 December 2020 9:02 AM

There's no second wave of Covid-19 in South Africa yet, except in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape. What month is this? Oh, dear…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 Solidarity Fund saved 280 000 South African households from hunger

2 December 2020 9:34 AM

Utterly transparent about its spending and donors; the Solidarity Fund is a truly heroic effort in a nation weary of corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape

1 December 2020 2:32 PM

A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-hospital-healthcare-worker-nurse-ICU-ventilator-critical-care-123rf

Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care

1 December 2020 12:10 PM

Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy child getting vaccine vaccinated Covid-19 flu influenza 123rf

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty piggy bank broke 123rfbusiness 123rf

Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss

26 October 2020 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

26 October 2020 6:27 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman saving money piggy bank mask 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future

25 September 2020 10:44 AM

Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands

Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal

21 September 2020 6:50 PM

The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town International Airport-flight-passengers-travel-airline-tourism-123fjpg

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

14 September 2020 7:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?

Local Business

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

Business

Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Organisers of JBay Rage cancel festival due to COVID-19 concerns

7 December 2020 8:18 PM

ANC Gauteng MPL resigns, paves way for Parks Tau’s appointment as MEC

7 December 2020 7:09 PM

UK readies 'V-Day' COVID vaccination campaign

7 December 2020 7:07 PM

