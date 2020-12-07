Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study





The economic devastation wrought by the lockdown in South Africa can hardly be fathomed.

We forgot to feed our children while millions of people lost their jobs.

The lockdown also destroyed 42.7% of small businesses in South Africa, according to a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

