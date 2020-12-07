Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record





Sports scientist Dr. Ross says Kibiwott Kandie's world record-breaking time of 57:32 raises more questions about advances in shoe technology.

Kandie is now the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon.

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashes the half marathon world record in 57:32.



Top four finishers all under the previous record. Outstanding. — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) December 6, 2020

The 24-year-old Kenyan knocked 29 seconds from the previous record of 58:01 set by Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019.

He also improved by more than a minute on his personal best.

The athlete finished in second place at the world half marathon championships in Gdynia in October.

Kandie's new record highlights the game-changing impact that new shoe technology is having on athletics, Tucker tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

He says performance-enhancing footwear has contributed to a new league of marathon running across the world over the past two years.

Although the majority of previous distance records have been set in Nike shoes, Kandie was reportedly wearing the new Adidas Adizero Adios Pros on Sunday.

Make a little more room in the 2020 history books. Kibiwott Kandie is now the half marathon World Record holder.



⏱ 57:32

👟: adizero adios Pro pic.twitter.com/Fxr0fciDJH — adidas Running (@adidasrunning) December 6, 2020

Even if it hadn't been for the shoes... Anyone who emerges as quickly as Kandie and then runs as fast as he did on Sunday has to have questions asked of him. That's the nature of sport. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist

He was second in the world championships a few months ago wearing similar equipment. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist

Before he had the latest version of these "super shoes"... He's improved by three minutes in two years... It starts to become a little bit dicier. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist

The shoes make such a big difference that it's very difficult to look at performances and interpret them in the normal framework for how we evaluate them. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist

Basically, the sport has been recalibrated in the last few years by shoes and nobody really has confidence in what times mean anymore. You see such a fast time, but it's so difficult to attribute it to a human breakthrough that's the problem. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist

