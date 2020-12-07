Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade
Former President Thabo Mbeki made an unexpected appearance at a meeting of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Sunday.
It’s Mbeki’s first time attending an NEC meeting in a decade.
Trending, right now, on The Money Show:
-
Court slams PP for exceptionally bad behaviour – punishes her with cost order
-
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa
-
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela to explain the possible meaning behind the re-emergence of Mbeki.
His attendance is significant… We had excellent credit ratings during his time… He had a lot to say about the state of the economy during that NEC meeting.Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst
State Capture, corruption… indirectly vindicated his [Mbeki] stance on Jacob Zuma…Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst
Former President Jacob Zuma is there as well… He’s been attending since he was kicked out…Mpumelelo Mkhabela, political analyst
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.Read More
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.Read More
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.Read More
FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck?
Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December.Read More
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge
The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts.Read More
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent
The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association).Read More
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion
Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More
More from Opinion
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics
Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly.Read More
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert
"If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales.Read More
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin'
Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award.Read More
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape
A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate?Read More
Covid-19: The Eastern Cape is in trouble - its residents seemingly don’t care
Exhausted doctors must choose who lives and who dies while Eastern Cape residents drink and party, says Nomazima Nkosi.Read More
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics'
The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo.Read More
More from Politics
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans.Read More
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor
Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew.Read More
Revenge porn and malicious online messages a step closer to being criminalised
South Africa's Cybercrimes Bill was passed by Parliament last week and awaits the President's signature in order to become law.Read More
[LISTEN] Nicolette Kinnear, wife of slain top cop speaks out
Earlier this year, Cape anti-gang unit's Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home after his protection detail was removed.Read More
CoCT shuts down community book exchange, 'they said it was a public nuisance'
Denise Riddle, founder of 'Booksie the Booktroll' Kerbside cupboard says a Bothasig neighbour complained and had it shut down.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor Nqaba Bhanga says Covid-19 crisis is top priority
The DA's Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has been elected as the new Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.Read More
DA to hear from Phumzile Van Damme's lawyers over 'involuntary sabbatical'
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she'll be communicating with the party via her lawyers next year after DA leader John Steenhuisen placed her on a forced sabbatical.Read More
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook
'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde.Read More
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report
According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways.Read More