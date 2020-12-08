MEC Fritz condemns stoning of suspected gang member by Manenberg residents





Manenberg police are investigating a case of murder after man's body was found by a passer-by on Saturday morning.

Monray Phillips’ body was found at 7:50am opposite a petrol station on Duinefontein Road in Manenberg.

The 27-year-old, who was apparently involved in gang-related activity, was reportedly stoned to death by residents.

His mother, Bonita, told Independent Media that her son was a Hard Livings member.

MEC Albert Fritz has condemned community members for taking the law into their own hands.

He's called on residents to not resort to violence but instead to report suspected criminal activity to the police.

It is alleged that Philips was involved in gang-related activity. While gangsterism is criminal and cannot be condoned, it is equally criminal for residents to take the law into their own hands and/or to cause harm to others.” Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety

We live in a country and are governed by a constitution which states that the right to life, among other rights, cannot be undermined under any circumstances. It is for this reason that we cannot simply take the law into our own hands. Albert Fritz, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety

Anyone with information that could assist SAPS in their investigation can contact Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400 or to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.