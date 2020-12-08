Why are cherries more expensive this year? Klondyke Cherry Farm explains
The 2020 crop of cherries in the Ceres region is noticeably lower than for previous years, and a mild winter followed by a mild spring are contributing factors. Ansu Mathee of Klondyke Cherry Farm talks to Refilwe Moloto about the current situation.
Mathee says there are fewer cherries this year.
Klondyke has not started packing cherries yet this season as there are still fewer than usual.
The prices of cherries on the farm itself have not been raised that much, only about R5 per kg.Ansu Mathee, Supervisor - Klondyke Cherry Farm
She says surrounding farms with more cherries have hiked prices substantially.
They have had a big raise because of the high demand for cherries.Ansu Mathee, Supervisor - Klondyke Cherry Farm
Mathee says costs are high to cover the packing sheds and the workers employed to pack the cherries, to run the farm stalls, and to weigh the cherries picked by the public.
All our cherries are picked by hand,Ansu Mathee, Supervisor - Klondyke Cherry Farm
Why was this year's crop yield lower?
We had a very nice winter but the summer came very late. So we are at the moment three weeks late with our harvest and the early varieties that needed to ripen did not ripen at all...so we have a 50% cut in our crop this year.Ansu Mathee, Supervisor - Klondyke Cherry Farm
She says they hope the cherries will still ripen at a later stage.
We can't predict it, but we speculate that it will be a bit later and the season may then continue into January.Ansu Mathee, Supervisor - Klondyke Cherry Farm
Listen to the interview below:
