Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk
On Monday, the Pretoria High Court set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the South African Revenue Services unit which she claimed was a 'rogue' unit set up by then Sars boss Pravin Gordhan who she argued acted with impunity.
The report fails at every point. We are satisfied that the report is the product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis. It cannot stand and must be set aside.Gauteng High Court on Public Protector Sars unit report
The court found that Mkhwebane had ignored certain evidence, showed clear bias, and relied on clearly discredited information to draw her conclusions.
Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the Gauteng High Court setting aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's "rogue unit" report relating to alleged misconduct and abuse of power by Gordhan.
The High Court has set aside many findings of Mkhwebane thus far.
This [judgment] is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
It eviscerated every argument of the Public Protector and it does not bode well for that office.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
The court also says they want their judgment to be reported to the Legal Society so she might also have trouble from that side too.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
This could impact her legal standing as an advocate, says Van Wyk.
Gordhan, on the other hand, made it clear that the unit was set up legally within Sars.
It aimed at focusing on illegal abalone poaching and illegal cigarette smuggling - hardcore criminals in essence who were non-taxpayers but who could not be investigated like normal delinquent taxpayers.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
These people were dangerous and they needed an investigation team that could use methods and different tactics that could ensure these people were brought to book.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Minister Gordhan has now been supported in court, she adds.
He says he was right all along and there is no evidence that this unit was set up illegally and no evidence that this unit's investigations were illegal or that it was not allowed to spy on people and use covert methods to gather intelligence. So this bodes well for Sars.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Van Wyk says this judgment shows clearly that there is a targeted problem between Mkhwebane and Gordhan.
She has done everything in her power to nail him.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
We should be very worried about that.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
We don't know who gave the Public Protector her orders but the court found that she allowed herself to be used for nefarious reasons and to give credence to and I quote their words 'long dead, fake news propaganda fiction' which they refer to as this colloquially termed 'rogue unit'.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
The court does not state in whose interest Mkhwebane was acting, says Van Wyk.
The only thing we are left with is to analyse whose interests she supports, and that would broadly be the factions against Minister Gordhan it seems.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Listen to Pauli van Wyk's interview below:
