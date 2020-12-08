One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim





It’s likely that Ballito Matric Rage events have contributed to the resurgence of Covid-19.

Upcoming Matric Rage events have been cancelled, but the damage done by this “super spreading” event can’t be undone.

Matric Rage organisers claim the outbreak happened despite the events being Covid-compliant.

They say there were never more than 500 students attending the mainly outdoor event on any given day.

FILE: Matriculants at the Rage festival party in Ballito. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Recently published related articles:

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19.

Karim pleaded with South Africans to avoid another super-spreading event such as this one, especially now at this dangerous inflection point of the pandemic.

There is no question. What we witnessed at the Ballito Rage is a super spreading event. There are now almost 100 infections and counting… One or two of these events; and the virus takes off… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Funerals pose a slightly different problem… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Everybody who attended [the Ballito Matric Rage] should quarantine… We hope doing so will blunt the spread… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Young people are going to celebrate… it’s preferable to do so in an official way… There’s almost nothing we can do once it gets to a point where it’s growing rapidly… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

My big concern, on December 16… We will have 100 000s of people moving… that’s what’s worrying me… Movement restrictions won’t be practical... Rather… wear a mask, sanitise, socially distance… Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19

Listen to the interview in the audio below.