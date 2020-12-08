'Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community'





Sandy Schuter, the Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chair, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the murder of musician Chad du Plessis, 22, outside his brother's home at Dennegeur Avenue, Strandfontein over the weekend. No motive has been identified as yet.

His father was an active patroller with the Strandfontein Neighbourhood Watch for many, many years. Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

The family moved last year but always remained part of the crime-fighting family, says Schuter.

As first responders, we are usually used to dealing with something like this, but early Sunday morning it hit a little bit differently - it became personal for the crime fighters. Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

When we arrived Chad was lying in the road and his brother and his girlfriend were standing over him, and neighbours - and everybody was screaming. Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

Schuter says CPF first responders who have received training did triage and attempted to keep Chad alive until the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

Before Chad's father could arrive at the scene, his son had died.

It was very emotional. Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

She says the CPF and police were at the house where Chad was killed until 5 pm on Sunday as investigators processed the crime scene.

It appears he was stabbed to death during a fight with a group of men who're believed to be from the same community.

He had decided to sleep at his brother's place as it was too late to drive home...These guys just happened to walk past and started interfering with them. Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

Chad, his brother, and girlfriend were very confused as to what was going on. Four of the guys tried to defuse the argument but one was persistent and arrogant, and that is when things escalated. Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

These guys were probably just in the mood for a fight. Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

Eyewitnesses saw what happened and Schuter implores residents to come forward and report it.

We want an arrest. We want justice. Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community. We cannot be held hostage by a few...These parents that cover for their children it is time to stand up, Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF

