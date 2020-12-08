'Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community'
Sandy Schuter, the Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) chair, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the murder of musician Chad du Plessis, 22, outside his brother's home at Dennegeur Avenue, Strandfontein over the weekend. No motive has been identified as yet.
His father was an active patroller with the Strandfontein Neighbourhood Watch for many, many years.Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
The family moved last year but always remained part of the crime-fighting family, says Schuter.
As first responders, we are usually used to dealing with something like this, but early Sunday morning it hit a little bit differently - it became personal for the crime fighters.Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
When we arrived Chad was lying in the road and his brother and his girlfriend were standing over him, and neighbours - and everybody was screaming.Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
Schuter says CPF first responders who have received training did triage and attempted to keep Chad alive until the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.
Before Chad's father could arrive at the scene, his son had died.
It was very emotional.Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
She says the CPF and police were at the house where Chad was killed until 5 pm on Sunday as investigators processed the crime scene.
It appears he was stabbed to death during a fight with a group of men who're believed to be from the same community.
He had decided to sleep at his brother's place as it was too late to drive home...These guys just happened to walk past and started interfering with them.Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
Chad, his brother, and girlfriend were very confused as to what was going on. Four of the guys tried to defuse the argument but one was persistent and arrogant, and that is when things escalated.Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
These guys were probably just in the mood for a fight.Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
Eyewitnesses saw what happened and Schuter implores residents to come forward and report it.
We want an arrest. We want justice.Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
Someone needs to be bold and stand up for our community. We cannot be held hostage by a few...These parents that cover for their children it is time to stand up,Sandy Schuter, Chairperson - Strandfontein CPF
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Older readers targeted with launch of new magazine
Available in both English and Afrikaans Journal/Joernaal hits the shelves this coming Friday as Pippa Hudson finds out...Read More
Theatre world pays tribute to Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg
Veteran South African actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube leads tributes to Dawn Lindberg who has died at the age of 75.Read More
Baxter Theatre to suspend performances to help curb Covid-19 resurgence
The Baxter Theatre plans to suspend all performances over the festive season from 19 December 2020 until the end of January 2021.Read More
SIU seizes years of paperwork in raid on National Lotteries offices
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been conducting a raid on the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
Why homelessness can't be fixed with a Christmas 'band-aid' gift, says U-turn
U-Turn's Rowen Ravera-Bauer explains why it is better to buy a voucher which provides food, clothes and a development programme.Read More
EFF claims WCED probe into Brackenfell matric farewell saga whitewashed
The EFF in the Western Cape says it plans to challenge the WCED's report findings into the Brackenfell High School matric farewell debacle.Read More
Covid-19 grant application rejected? You've got until the end of Jan to appeal
The R350 SRD grant was initially set to run between May and October, however, it was extended until the end of January 2021.Read More
From the page to the stage...Yusuf Daniels' Living Coloured opens at the Baxter
Author Yusuf Daniels best-selling memoir Living Coloured has been adapted for the stage by actor Daniel Mpilo Richards.Read More
MEC Fritz condemns stoning of suspected gang member by Manenberg residents
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the reports of apparent vigilantism in Manenberg over the weekend.Read More
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim
"The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off."Read More